Jinger Duggar Tell-All: How Much Dirt Will She Spill?!?

It appears to finally be happening, folks.

Following years of critics wishing that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar would at last be exposed for the dangerous influences that they are — on their own kids and even on society in general — an unlikely source appears ready to spill ALL the family tea.

No, not Jill Duggar, despite the numerous times she’s openly slammed her parents over the last year or so.

And, no, not Amy Duggar, despite her extreme disdain for most of her relatives.

Instead, the culprit will appear to be Jinger Duggar.

As previously reported, the Counting On alum will soon release a memoir titled “Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear.”

It will be a follow up to the book she and her husband wrote (“The Hope We Hold”) in which Jinger hinted at a pretty serious beef with her mom and dad.

“I realized that biblical modesty is deeper and more profound than wearing skirts instead of pants,” she wrote in that book, referring to the misguided rules her parents put in place for their children and adding:

“Modesty isn’t only about what you wear. It’s about the position of your heart.”

In this upcoming tell-all, scheduled for a January 31 release, Jinger will delve even further into her personal history, present and future.

“Jinger Vuolo, the sixth child in the famous Duggar family of TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, recounts how she began to question the unhealthy ideology of her youth and learned to embrace true freedom in Christ,” reads the official Amazon description of this forthcoming book.

The synopsis goes on to cite how Jinger was raised to “avoid any music with a worldly beat” and how she was forced to “fastidiously obey the modesty guidelines (no shorts or jeans, only dresses)” set forth by her parents.

Now, however?

Jinger seems to have seen the light?

“Jinger, along with three of her sisters, wrote a New York Times bestseller about their religious convictions,” continues the description.

“She believed this level of commitment would guarantee God’s blessing, even though in private she felt constant fear that she wasn’t measuring up to the high standards demanded of her.”

What an awful existence that must have been; talk about an immense amount of pressure placed upon Jinger by the adults in her life!

We’ll soon find out just how much dirt Jinger pours all over her parents, but here is how the Amazon rundown concludes:

In Becoming Free Indeed, Jinger shares how in her early twenties, a new family member—a brother-in-law who didn’t grow up in the same tight-knit conservative circle as Jinger—caused her to examine her beliefs.

He was committed to the Bible, but he didn’t believe many of the things Jinger had always assumed were true.

His influence, along with the help of a pastor named Jeremy Vuolo, caused Jinger to see that her life was built on rules, not God’s Word.

Jinger committed to studying the Bible—truly understanding it—for the first time.

What resulted was an earth-shaking realization: much of what she’d always believed about God, obedience to His Word, and personal holiness wasn’t in-line with what the Bible teaches.

Now with a renewed faith of personal conviction, Becoming Free Indeed shares what it was like living under the tenants of Bill Gothard, the Biblical truth that changed her perspective, and how she disentangled her faith with her belief in Jesus intact.

