Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: BANNED From Charles' Coronation Because of Harry's Memoir?!

King Charles III became the UK’s reigning monarch immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

But Charles’ coronation won’t take place until May of 2023 — and of course, the event is already a source of major controversy.

Most of said controversy centers around Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their tempestuous relationship with the rest of the royals.

For starters, the date that was chosen for the ceremony is also the fourth birthday of Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie.

That probably wasn’t an intentional snub, but it was a little insensitive.

Now, the big question on the minds of royal-watchers is — will Harry and Meghan even be invited to the coronation?

And if they’re invited, will they attend?

Insiders seem to agree that Charles will extend an invite to his youngest son and his family.

In fact, it’s been rumored that the king is a big supporter of Harry and Meghan’s.

But it seems that there is one concern that might prevent the couple from receiving a warm welcome at Charles’ coronation.

According to a new report from The Daily Beast, Charles is deeply concerned about Harry’s upcoming memoir.

Specifically, he’s worried that the book will be unkind toward his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, who will be sworn in as queen consort at the coronation.

“Almost everything Charles has done over the past 20 years has, in one way or another, been about getting Camilla accepted by the public,” said a source close to the situation.

“He loves her,” added the unnamed insider.

“He is incredibly protective of her and he couldn’t do it without her. Even the queen finally accepted that,” the source continued.

“It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla.”

“There is no doubt that Charles would like Harry and Meghan to be at his coronation,” adds royal expert Katie Nicholl.

“And to be fair to Charles, he has been magnanimous in terms of extending, very publicly, olive branches to the Sussexes,” she noted.

“Not only in his televised accession address but also putting them front and center at the funeral events,” Nicholl continued, referencing Charles’ first speech as king.

“But he does expect respect in return, and a problem is going to arise if, between now and then, Harry repays him by attacking him, Camilla or the institution,” continued Nicholl.

“He is not going to put up with inaccurate and unfair attacks.

“The ball is in [Harry and Meghan’s] court. The royals, just like the rest of us, are waiting to see what they will do next.”

The topic of royal tell-alls might be a touchy one for Camilla, who was famously criticized in Andrew Morton’s bestselling biography of Princess Diana.

In that book, Morton recalled an incident in which Diana confronted Camilla about her affair with Charles.

“I know what’s going on between you and Charles, and I just want you to know that,” Diana said, according to Morton.

“You’ve got everything you ever wanted. All the men in the world fall in love with you, and you’ve got two beautiful children, what more do you want?” Camilla allegedly responded.

Diana recalled responding with, “I want my husband.”

So yeah, we can see why Camilla might be a bit nervous about her portrayal in Harry’s book.

Maybe the Duke of Sussex should push back his literary debut until after Archie’s birthday!