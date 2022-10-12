Meghan Markle: Prince Harry Got Me to a Psychiatrist When I Was Suicidal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to Los Angeles shortly after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, and just like the rest of the royal family they promptly got back down to business.

Meghan’s Spotify podcast debuted back in August, but it went on hiatus during the family’s period of mourning.

“Archetypes” returned this week with a new episode in which Meghan was joined by actresses Deepika Padukone, Constance Wu and Jenny Slate.

The fifth installment of Meghan’s signature project is titled “The Decoding of Crazy” and it features some of the Duchess’ most candid remarks about her own mental health issues.

“I feel pretty strongly about this word… this label: “crazy”… the way that it’s thrown around so casually and the damage it’s wrought on society and women everywhere — from relationships to families being shattered, reputations destroyed and careers ruined,” she said in a pre-recorded intro.

“The stigma surrounding the word, it also has this silencing effect — this effect where women experiencing real mental health issues, they get scared, they stay quiet, they internalize and repress for far too long.”

In her discussion with Padukone, Wu, and Slate, Meghan opened up about what she calls the “worst point” in her battle with depression.

“I mean, I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that, you know, my husband had found a referral for me to call. And I called this woman,” Meghan said.

“She didn’t know I was even calling her. And she was checking out at the grocery store,” she recalled.

“I could hear the little beep, beep, and I was like, ‘Hi,’ and I’m introducing myself and that you can literally you’re going, wait, sorry. I’m just. Who is this? Um, and saying I need help. And she could hear the dire state that I was in.”

“But I think it’s for all of us to be really honest about what it is that you need and to not be afraid to make peace with that, to ask for it.”

Meghan previously mentioned this dark period in her life during her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn’t say it — then I would do it,” she said at the time.

“I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” Meghan continued.

“That was clear and real and frightening and constant thought.”

Thankfully, unlike Harry’s mother, Meghan had a supportive spouse and access to mental healthcare.

No doubt she’s acutely aware of the plight of women who don’t have these advantages, as well as the ways in which her situation might have turned out differently.

Once again, the Duchess is delivering a vitally important message.

And we’re sure her critics will use it as yet another excuse to tear her down.