Kim Kardashian Shares “Creepy” Sexcapade with Pete Davidson

The Kardashians Season 2 brings us back to a time when Kim Kardashian was boning Pete Davidson on the reg.

On this week’s new episode of the Hulu reality series, Kim chatted with Kris and MJ.

They discussed Pete’s plans to fly to space. Pete even discussed the topic himself, touching upon Kanye’s harassment campaign.

But Kim had her own story to share — about a “creepy” sexual experience that she had with Pete.

On Season 2, Episode 4 of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian put then-boyfriend Pete Davidson on speaker to discuss his upcoming plans.

At the time, he was set to embark upon a trip to space on a Blue Origin rocket — plans that later fell through, thanks to a scheduling change and Pete’s busy career.

Still, Pete spoke about it excitedly to Kris, MJ, and Khloe, noting that Jeff Bezos would not be a fellow passenger.

Pete noted that he had his will in order (that’s just basic responsibility ahead of space travel), but he did not sound too fearful.

“My personal life is scarier, to be completely honest,” he acknowledged. We all know what he likely meant.

“I can’t wait to get the f–k away from everybody,” Pete quipped. “I think I’m gonna stay up there, babe.”

Pete is perhaps too polite to say it, but at the time when cameras captured this moment, Pete was firmly in Kanye West’s crosshairs.

Kim’s ill-behaved ex-husband was coordinating vicious harassment against Pete, encouraging his fans to yell at Pete if they saw him in public. Truly some twisted behavior.

Remember, Ye is a man so influential that he had people paying top dollar for some of the ugliest clothes and shoes on the planet. It would be dishonest to claim that no one could imagine an overzealous fan causing Pete harm.

“Pete is amazing, no drama, no stress, he’s just Pete,” Kris praised of her daughter’s boyfriend.

She added that his vibe and sense of humor really “fits in with the family.”

Kris continued: “I think Kim is happy, she laughs, she’s more confident. Pete brings out the best in her.”

Backtracking slightly, the episode began with Kim’s return from Europe, where she greeted family — including her grandmother, MJ.

There, she shared a fun and personal anecdote about her relationship with Pete.

Specifically, the sex part. It turned out that MJ had sort of inspired them.

“So much to tell you. you know what’s so crazy?” Kim began.

“Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend,” she shared. “And we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours.”

“And I was like, ‘My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,'” Kim recalled.

AAnd so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you,” Kim shared.

“I know that’s really creepy,” she began to admit, referring to thinking of her grandmother before going to town with Pete.

But MJ’s concern was purely singular: “Not in the lobby!” she exclaimed. Obviously, had they boinked in the lobby, MJ would have heard the story on the news. As it was, MJ seemed unfazed, noting that Pete is “so cute.”