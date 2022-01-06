Khloe Kardashian: My NEXT Boyfriend Won't Be a Cheater!

This week, Tristan Thompson came clean about fathering Baby #3.

Once again, he cheated on Khloe Kardashian and has left her humiliated with the ensuing scandal.

Friends, family, and exes are supporting Khloe as her world is again turned upside down.

With luck, Khloe is done with Tristan for good -- and is reportedly planning to be more selective in her next relationship.

According to what an inside source tells Life & Style, Khloe Kardashian isn't interested in history repeating itself.

But that doesn't mean that she's sworn off romance, either.

The insider reports that Khloe is “open to dating again and meeting a man who treats her right.”

The source says that Khloe is looking for "a fresh start" in the world of romance.

Among other things, that means keeping an eye out for "the opposite" of Tristan.

So, not a rampant cheater, for one thing.

The insider confirms that her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, is "interested and reached out."

However, a basketball player who has already cheated on her is not her preferred menu item at the moment.

As the source characterizes things, Khloe "wants to move forward, not backward."

As we previously reported, Lamar Odom offered to "talk" to Khloe following her latest humiliation.

While we certainly cannot verify any of Life & Style's report on Khloe's alleged feelings, he certainly did reach out.

Lamar certainly looks favorable when compared to Tristan's antics, but that doesn't mean that getting back together is a good idea.

In July of last year, Maralee Nichols filed a paternity suit against Tristan Thompson.

Tristan pulled out all of the stops while fighting the claim in court, even filing in a Texas court to "shop" for more favorable child support laws.

That tactic did not pan out, and the paternity test showed that Tristan is the father of Maralee's baby.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," Tristan confessed on Monday.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," he continued on his Instagram Story.

"Now that paternity has been established," Tristan went on, "I look forward to amicably raising our son."

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal," Tristan claimed.

Specifically, he apologized to anyone hurt or disappointed "both publicly and privately."

The NBA star knew that there was one person who was owed an apology above all others.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this," Tristan admitted.

"You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he added.

Tristan then emphasized: "You don't deserve the way I've treated you over the years."

"My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you," Tristan expressed to Khloe.

Despite all evidence to the contrary, he still insisted: "I have the utmost respect and love for you."

"Regardless of what you may think," Tristan concluded his message. "Again I am so incredibly sorry."

A lot of people come to realize that they have self-destructive taste in men.

That does not mean that Khloe, or anyone else, is stupid or somehow "deserves" to be betrayed and humiliated many times.

There are men who are hot enough for Khloe and will not cheat on her. Perhaps she should broaden her dating pool beyond professional athletes to improve her odds.