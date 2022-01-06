Khloe Kardashian: My NEXT Boyfriend Won't Be a Cheater!

by at .

This week, Tristan Thompson came clean about fathering Baby #3.

Once again, he cheated on Khloe Kardashian and has left her humiliated with the ensuing scandal.

Friends, family, and exes are supporting Khloe as her world is again turned upside down.

With luck, Khloe is done with Tristan for good -- and is reportedly planning to be more selective in her next relationship.

Khloe Kardashian at the Reunion

According to what an inside source tells Life & Style, Khloe Kardashian isn't interested in history repeating itself.

But that doesn't mean that she's sworn off romance, either.

The insider reports that Khloe is “open to dating again and meeting a man who treats her right.” 

Khloe Kardashian Makes Tone Deafness Look Sexy

The source says that Khloe is looking for "a fresh start" in the world of romance.

Among other things, that means keeping an eye out for "the opposite" of Tristan.

So, not a rampant cheater, for one thing.

Tristan Thompson, True and Khloe

The insider confirms that her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, is "interested and reached out."

However, a basketball player who has already cheated on her is not her preferred menu item at the moment.

As the source characterizes things, Khloe "wants to move forward, not backward."

Lamar Odom comments about Tristan paternity results and Khloe

As we previously reported, Lamar Odom offered to "talk" to Khloe following her latest humiliation.

While we certainly cannot verify any of Life & Style's report on Khloe's alleged feelings, he certainly did reach out.

Lamar certainly looks favorable when compared to Tristan's antics, but that doesn't mean that getting back together is a good idea.

Tristan and Khloe on E!

In July of last year, Maralee Nichols filed a paternity suit against Tristan Thompson.

Tristan pulled out all of the stops while fighting the claim in court, even filing in a Texas court to "shop" for more favorable child support laws.

That tactic did not pan out, and the paternity test showed that Tristan is the father of Maralee's baby.

tristan paternity

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," Tristan confessed on Monday.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," he continued on his Instagram Story.

"Now that paternity has been established," Tristan went on, "I look forward to amicably raising our son."

Tristan Thompson Makes a Face

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal," Tristan claimed.

Specifically, he apologized to anyone hurt or disappointed "both publicly and privately."

The NBA star knew that there was one person who was owed an apology above all others.

tristan apology

"Khloe, you don't deserve this," Tristan admitted.

"You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he added.

Tristan then emphasized: "You don't deserve the way I've treated you over the years."

Tristan Thompson as a King

"My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you," Tristan expressed to Khloe.

Despite all evidence to the contrary, he still insisted: "I have the utmost respect and love for you."

"Regardless of what you may think," Tristan concluded his message. "Again I am so incredibly sorry."

Khloe Kardashian and Vibrant Colors

A lot of people come to realize that they have self-destructive taste in men.

That does not mean that Khloe, or anyone else, is stupid or somehow "deserves" to be betrayed and humiliated many times.

There are men who are hot enough for Khloe and will not cheat on her. Perhaps she should broaden her dating pool beyond professional athletes to improve her odds.

Show Comments
Tags:

Khloe Kardashian Biography

Khloe Kardashian in Soho
Khloe Kardashian is only famous for being the sister of Kim Kardashian. She stars, along with the rest of this stupidly-named family, on... More »
Born
Full Name
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Photos

Tristan and Khloe on E!
Khloe Works Out
Khloe Shows Off Her Abs
Khloe With True at Sing 2 Premiere
Khloe With True
Khloe Kardashian Makes Tone Deafness Look Sexy

Khloe Kardashian Quotes

I did wear fur and they wanted to educate me on the brutal ways in which animals are skinned for their pelts.

Khloe Kardashian

They released me early because I was a threat to the prison.. The whole prison was on lockdown. It was actually really scary.

Khloe Kardshian [on early prison release]

Khloe Kardashian Videos

Kardashians Drop First Trailer, Reveal Name of New Hulu Show
Kardashians Drop First Trailer, Reveal Name of New Hulu Show
Khloe Kardashian Lounges Topless in BANNED "Too Sexy for TV" Ad
Khloe Kardashian Lounges Topless in BANNED "Too Sexy for TV" Ad
Khloe Kardashian: YES I'm Back with Tristan Thompson! AGAIN!
Khloe Kardashian: YES I'm Back with Tristan Thompson! AGAIN!