Gwendlyn Brown Comes Out as Bi on Sister Wives

More than two years ago, in the summer of 2020, Gwendlyn Brown came out as bisexual.
That was on social media — where, we might add, Gwendlyn continues to be an absolute delight.
On this week’s episode of Sister Wives, it was time for an update for less social media savvy viewers.
This time, Christine also got to discuss her daughter’s coming out, and the many conversations that followed.
Ysabel was packing up her things for her big move. Because she and Kody Brown aren’t close, other family was helping out.
Gwendlyn teased Ysabel, with Christine’s confessional noting that her sense of humor was really a lot at the moment.
And then Gwen commented: “It’s Pride month. You can’t talk to me like that.” Wise words.
Many of us knew that Gwen was bi. She even did her girlfriend reveal before this.
But, with so much going on, she had not gotten into the topic on the show. Until now.
“I’m bisexual,” Gwendlyn explained to producers. And, more directly, to the audience.
On the off chance that any viewers live in deeply heterosexual bubbles or assume deeply binary definitions of labels, Gwen also explained.
“I’m not only attracted to women,” she clarified. Some make erroneous assumptions about the LGBTQ+ community, especially when “gay” is sometimes used as an umbrella term.
“I’m also attracted to men,” Gwendlyn explained, “and people that fall into other gender spectrums.” In other words, you know, people.
While the LGBTQ+ community in general sometimes receives the “invisible minority” label, that goes extra for the bi community.
Simply put, gay and trans people might remain closeted until they come out — if they come out at all. Many do not.
But bi folks too often find themselves unseen or uncounted as bi even after coming out. At times, this means receiving a label of “gay” or “straight” depending upon whom they happen to be dating. Gwen using her label publicly is a very good thing.
Back to the episode itself, Christine spoke to the camera about Gwendlyn’s identity and sexuality.
It was when Kody and Meri’s child, Leon, first came out, Christine recalled.
“I knew immediately,” she commented.
Christine spoke about how she and Gwendlyn have had many “great conversations” about sexuality over the years.
Of course, Gwen’s sense of humor comes into play. This time, teasing her mom.
Gwendlyn, Christine noted, often “teases me about having celebrity crushes on women and that I’m also partially gay.”
“My female celebrity crushes are Blake Lively, Kelly Clarkson, Emily Blunt. They’re just beautiful,” Christine listed.
“I can’t help but admire them,” she said, quickly clarifying: “But it would only go that far. I’m definitely heterosexual.”
Honestly, wanting Blake Lively to run you over with a truck (or, you know, whatever) may be one of those experiences that transcends gender and sexuality. Good for Christine for talking about it. And congrats again to Gwendlyn.