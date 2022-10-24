Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Blues, “Saggy” Boobs

Even as Kylie Jenner deals with rumors about her family, her main priorities has shifted.

Despite her youth, the freshly 25-year-old makeup mogul is a mother of two. That is her focus.

But having kids has not been easy. Especially in the initial weeks after welcoming The Child Formerly Known as Wolf.

Now, Kylie has opened up publicly about her postpartum struggles, from days of sobbing to her “saggy tits.”

On the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner sat down to have a heart-to-heart with her sister, Kendall.

“It’s been really hard for me,” she acknowledged, speaking of the aftermath of welcoming her son.

“I cried nonstop all day for the first three weeks,” Kylie then revealed. That is intense. Not unheard of, but intense.

“It’s just the baby blues,” Kylie then characterized.

“And then,” she revealed, “it kinda goes away.”

Kylie then confirmed that this was not her first rodeo, sharing: “I had it with Stormi too.”

The mother of two spoke to the confessional camera, clarifying that she is not a doctor but had looked things up.

In the research that she found, this kind of emotional agony postpartum is called the “baby blues” if it ends within about six weeks.

That was Kylie’s experience. She recovered. Not all new parents are so lucky. There are a lot of physical and chemical changes during pregnancy, and some have more serious consequences than others.

In Kylie’s case, she shared that she would “lay in bed and my head would hurt so much.”

Crying all day is painful. Doing so for weeks on end is agonizing. To your muscles, your sinuses, and more.

However, Kylie was fortunate in that it passed on its own. Of course, pregnancy and childbirth have other consequences.

Kylie Jenner has been posting some of the thirstiest bikini pics of her career in recent weeks. And it turns out, she has a very specific reason for doing so.

“Nothing’s stopping me [from wearing mini dresses],” Kylie assured Kendall.

“I feel really good about my body,” she noted.

Kylie then affirmed: “Like, I see my body and I love my body, my saggy tits.”

It is, of course, extremely common for breastfeeding to alter the breasts beyond the stimulation of mammary glands for milk production.

When your body’s tissues undergo major changes, sometimes there is a very visible effect. That is normal.

With multiple Kardashians — notably, Khloe and Kris — discussing boob jobs, Kylie’s post-baby body talk felt a little refreshing.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Thursday, January 6 while wearing an open pair of jeans and a crop top.

Meanwhile, Kendall understood that Kylie’s “hormones are probably all over the place.”

The placenta is more than just a helpful yolk-like tissue to nourish a fetus.

It attaches to the uterine wall and releases a flood of hormones into the body, altering the host and siphoning nutrients. Hormonal disruptions are how it all works.

Kylie Jenner flaunted her glorious post-baby body in a bikini just over three months after welcoming Baby #2.

Speaking of Kylie’s second baby … what was his name again?

Initially, we all heard that his name is “Wolf.” It’s not a rumor — she actually wrote that in plain English on his birth certificate.

And yet, Wolf is not his name.

Fans believe Kylie Jenner is secretly pregnant with her second child. And they think she’s been posting old pics in order to throw the public off her trail.

In a previous episode of this season, Kylie explained the name game to her mother.

“We really didn’t have a name,” she confessed to Kris.

Kylie continued: “We thought it was going to come to us when we saw him, and it didn’t.”

“Then 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate — or else they register him without a name,” Kylie continued.

“So I felt the pressure to choose a name,” she admitted.

“Khloe suggested Wolf and I liked the WW,” Kylie revealed. “So we put Wolf Webster in that moment. And right after I signed the birth certificate I was like, ‘What did I just do?​​​​’”

This is the way Kylie Jenner announced she had welcomed a second child. What a precious photo!

Okay, it is extremely funny to imagine that Khloe was responsible for the whole “Wolf” thing.

We’re not the name police, but it does sound more like a name that a 14-year-old would choose, you know? More power to said teen, though.

It is very fun to imagine Khloe thinking “I’ll show everyone that I’m not the worst at making decisions in the family!” and sabotaging Kylie. That’s not how it went down. Probably.