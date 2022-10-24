Leslie Jordan, Will & Grace Actor and Comedian, Dead at 67

Very sad news today out of Hollywood.

Leslie Jordan, an actor and comedian who appeared on such hits shows as Will & Grace and American Horror Story, passed away on Monday morning after being involved in a car accident.

He was 67 years old.

Leslie Jordan arrives for the White House Correspondents Association gala at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” the late star’s agent David Shaul said in a statement.

“Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.

“What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being.

“Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

According to TMZ, which cited law enforcement insiders upon breaking this awful story, the actor was driving in Hollywood on October 24, when he was suspected to have suffered from a medical emergency… crashing his vehicle into the side of a building as a result.

Jordan’s passing was also confirmed on his official Instagram on Monday afternoon via a brief statement teasing that Jordan was still working in final days.

“The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share their memories and comfort each other during this time,” the post read.

“In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world.”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 30: Leslie Jordan performs during the Leslie Jordan & Friends Company’s Comin’ To The Ryman show at the Ryman Auditorium on November 30, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jordan earned a 2006 Primetime Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his hilarious portrayal of Beverly Leslie on Will & Grace.

He also appeared in movie and TV series — including Sordid Lives, The Help, Murphy Brown, Ugly Betty and Boston Public.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 27: Leslie Jordan joins Nordstrom to celebrate NYC Pride on June 27, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Nordstrom)

Following news of his passing, many of Jordan’s co-stars paid tribute to his impressive legacy.

Will & Grace star Eric McCormack, for example, wrote on Twitter today:

“Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable.

“Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – SEPTEMBER 24: Actor Leslie Jordan attends FOX Host “The Cool Kids” Outdoor Screening Event at Roxbury Park on September 24, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

Comedian Loni Love also reflected on the final memory she had with the star:

“The last time I worked with Leslie Jordan… we guest co-hosted The Talk.

“Leslie was so much fun to be around, always had a funny story and he inspired me to keep going in an industry that could be ageist …

“I will miss you my friend…Mama is waiting on you.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 02: Leslie Jordan attends FOX Summer TCA 2018 All-Star Party at Soho House on August 2, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Leslie Jordan.

May he rest in peace.