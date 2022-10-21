Kylie Jenner Flies on a $72 Million Private Jet, And You’ve Gotta See This Thing!

Back in July, Kylie Jenner came under intense scrutiny for her use of a private plane.

She was even labeled a “Full-Time Climate Criminal” by critics due to how often she used this jet and how detrimental of an effect each use had on the environment.

We’re not here to relitigate that debate, though.

Instead, we’re here to try and pick our jaws up off the ground after learning more about Kylie’s $72 million private plane.

Kylie Jenner attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 1, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

On Thursday night’s Season 2 episode of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner actually borrowed the plane for a trip with friends Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye.

At various points, viewers were treated to close-up shots of the menu on board — which showed that guests can order items such as an Asian chicken salad, a Caprese salad and gluten free chicken Alfredo.

Similarly, the cocktail menu offered a strawberry margarita made with Kendall’s tequila brand 818, lychee vodka, rose champagne and a vodka cranberry option.

Kylie Jenner aboard her private jet. (Photo via Instagram)

As mentioned previously, Kylie purchased the Global Express jet for $72.8 million in 2020.

The airliner measures at an impressive 8 feet wide and 59.6 feet long and is customized with beige seats that have the initials “KJ” written on them.

It’s also impossible to miss the colored lighting across the ceiling that can be programmed to shine in different hues.

Because why not, right?!?

There’s an entertainment suite, a master suite, two bathrooms, a gallery, crew rest area, closet and lots of storage room.

Yes. All on board an airplane.

Earlier this year, oof course, climate change advocates trashed Jenner for taking a 17-minute flight aboard the aircraft to fly to Van Nuys, California from Camarillo, California.

“Can’t wait to see Kylie Jenner post environmental awareness pics on her stories as if she isn’t single-handedly doing more damage to the environment than most of us with her 3 min flights,” one person Tweeted in July, for example.

Another added:

“Every time a paper straw begins to dissolve into my drink, I think about how Kylie Jenner uses a private jet for 3 min flights and I get mind numbingly angry.”

Photo via Instagram

Sort of hard to fault people for reacting this way, you know?

Kylie did not address the controversy.

However, shortly after the backlash increased, she filmed herself shopping at Target in what many deemed to be an effort to show she likes a bargain — and isn’t a totally spoiled brat.

“Do you guys not want to get any bowls?” the billionaire makeup mogul asked her daughter, Stormi, and nieces Chicago and True as she pushed them in a shopping cart in a video shared to TikTok.