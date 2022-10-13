Mahogany Roca is Back to Catfishing on Instagram, Now With Booty Pics

If you follow enough of the 90 Day Fiance cast, you may have checked Instagram and found yourself quoting The Hunger Games this week.

“That is Mahogany!”

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days alum Mahogany Roca staged her social media comeback, with no sign of Ben Rathbun.

What fans do see is that she seems to be back to her old “catfishing” tricks. This time, featuring her booty.

Mahoga Roca seemingly took the entire summer off from social media.

Her last Instagram post was in late spring — early June, specifically. More photos date back to May of this year.

Then, this week, Mahogany’s Instagram exploded with a series of flattering and even flirtatious pics.

“Hello. Hola,” Mahogany captioned under one of the many comeback photos.

She also wrote: “New. Pride. Woman.”

In other words, Mahogany included captions without saying anything whatsoever. Her pics, however, have more of a story to tell.

Before we get into the obvious, Mahogany’s Instagram comeback comes with some Instagram backside.

She is flaunting her peach — in a revealing bikini — to her fans and followers, and anyone else who stumbles across her page.

Mahogany is looking great, to be sure. But that brings us to what’s going on with every one of these pics.

Mahogany has heavily filtered or otherwise edited her face in each photo.

These alterations have done more than smooth her skin or add some cartoonish blush.

Mahogany’s digital effects have enlarged her eyes and even adjusted the shape of her face.

These edits would be obvious to most of us — except perhaps for Ben Rathbun — even if we had never seen the real Mahogany.

We all knew, just as Ben’s children knew, the moment that we glanced at her pics. An uncanny valley situation was afoot.

While it’s not technically catfishing (the photos are of her, or close enough), it’s not an honest portrayal of what she looks like.

Mahogany is a very beautiful young woman. A very beautiful, very young woman.

We all got to see her for the first time when Ben Rathbun flew down to Peru — against her wishes — to meet with her.

She ultimately decided to

Against her better judgment, Mahogany showed up to meet Ben. They even went on a series of dates.

But the audience’s focus shifted from Mahogany’s intentions (and how altered her photos had been) to Ben’s behavior.

His antics were nothing short of alarming. From standing Mahogany up for a meal with her parents to spamming her phone with religious-yet-romantic texts, it was too much.

Ben didn’t just creep out viewers. He also creeped out Mahogany.

At one point, we watched him follow her into a car, driving her out of it.

We get it — the guy’s older, he escaped a cult, and he doesn’t know how to act. But he is still responsible for how his actions impact others.

After all that she’s seen and heard during the Tell All, she sees Mahogany as a victim, not a scammer. And she also ROASTS Ben, her (former?) friend, calling him narcissistic and many other (accurate) things.

Even Ben’s own friends were reevaluating how they saw him.

Most perplexingly of all, however, is that it looks like Ben and Mahogany filmed again after that season.

Early this year, a fan spotted them in Lima. Then the couple dropped a hint that they were giving it another go — likely on camera.

So, is Mahogany’s return to Instagram part of building up hype ahead of appearing with Ben on a new season of Before The 90 Days?

Or is she flaunting her peach and not-quite-her-face because she is once again single?

Only time will tell.