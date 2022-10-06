Khloe Kardashian to Kanye West: Seriously, Dude, STFU About Kim!

Khloe Kardashian would like to have a word with Kanye West.

Actually, based on her latest social media post, Khloe Kardashian would like to have a few words with Kanye West.

On Wednesday, the reality star commented on an Instagram post by the rapper in which he delved into his affiliation with pundit Candace Owens, praising her for being “the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter.”

(Earlier this week, Owens and West wore matching White Lives Matter shirts.)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: Rapper Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Kanye also said on Wednesday that he “didn’t know” where daughter Chicago was on her birthday.

It was this claim, most notably, that seemed to have set Khloe off.

“Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here,” she wrote on Instagram.

“You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.”

Kanye, of course, has made multiple references in the past to Kardashian somehow taking his kids away from him.

Just a couple weeks ago, Kanye apologized to his ex-wife for some of the inexcusable ways he’s acted since their divorce… but now here he is again, folks.

“Again with the birthday narrative,” Khloe continued in her clapback.

“Enough already. We all know the truth … You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays.”

Khloe went on to say she has texts that “prove” Kanye is misleading the public about the birthday party nonsense, adding:

“And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend [a party], you came. Like you have pointed out yourself, she is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time.

“Please leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully.

“I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish.”

In response to Khloe’s critique, West has issued a mea culpa and acknowledged he may have misspoke.

Just kidding.

Instead, the Yeezy founder posted a screenshot of Khloé’s comment and simply wrote:

“You are lying and are liars.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

In his all-caps reply, the artist also said that the Kardashians “basically kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there.”

“Also I should see my children 100% of the time, but since there’s a separation it should have been 50% of the time,” Kanye concluded, writing:

“Y’all wouldn’t have played with Donda like that, in Jesus name.”

You can see the full message here:

As usual, when West rants and raves in this manner, there’s really only one thing that can be said:

We hope the guy gets professional help.

He clearly needs it.