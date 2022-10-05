Khloe Kardashian Cries Foul Over Photoshop Fail: I Never Posted This!

As much as her fans enjoy Khloe Kardashian’s thirst traps, there is a second group of people that love when she posts pics.

This second group is people who keep an eye out for her ultra-weird photoshop fails and excessive filters. It happens a lot.

But this time, Khloe isn’t denying that a photo of her shows obvious signs of tampering.

Instead, she is denying that she ever posted it in the first place.

On Monday, Khloe Kardashian allegedly uploaded this photo of herself to Instagram.

In the pic, she posed in a black catsuit that flaunts her extreme curves. Perhaps unnaturally extreme, even.

It seemed pretty clear that someone had doctored the image to shrink Khloe’s waist, and possibly to exaggerate her booty.

Khloe Kardashian has a lot on her plate these days. (Photo via Hulu)

There were tell-tale signs of editing around that pic. Things that we have seen from Khloe before.

First, the hotel walls behind her showed obvious indications of warping during digital editing.

And second, Khloe’s arm and shoulder appeared out of proportion to the rest of her body.

This apparent photoshop fail made the rounds on social media, but Khloe weighed in with a surprising claim.

“I never even posted this photo,” she insisted.

Her first impulse seemingly to throw her team under the bus, Khloe speculated: “Maybe my glam did but I didn’t.”

“Also I mean…. The bent lines in the back lol please,” Khloe tweeted on Tuesday night.

We have seen this kind of obvious editing from Khloe before … admittedly, not recently.

But she had more to say. Possibly after considering how eager she seemed to disparage her own employees.

“Wait not sayin’my glam did that either,” Khloe clarified.

She wrote that she was “just saying I didn’t post this photo on my page.”

Khloe then demanded: “Where’s the receipts that I did lol people are so weird.”

Khloe Kardashian appears on Hulu’s The Kardashians. (Photo via Hulu)

Khloe is certainly right about one thing. People are definitely weird.

For example, numerous replies echoed her words almost exactly, scoffing at how strange people can be. Collectively, the replies seemed a little desperate.

But for another example, other replies seemed to come with receipts. Maybe Khloe really did post a normal pic. Did someone frame her with a planted photoshop?

But Khloe has used filters and other digital editing tools to alarming degrees in the past. They weren’t all frame jobs.

We have seen Khloe’s face take various forms, at time better resembling an alien wearing a mask than an actual human face.

To be clear, we’re not talking about her actual face, her makeup, or even her body transformations. This is about how she filters videos and edits photos.

Is Khloe Kardashian addicted to plastic surgery? That’s the concerns some fans are expressing after seeing her latest pics.

On the surface, yes, Khloe’s obvious distortions are kind of funny. Mostly just jarring.

But the photoshops and fails all felt like cries for help. Here is a famously beautiful woman who cannot seem to bear the sight of her own face.

We’re glad that Khloe (allegedly) did not post her latest “photoshop fail,” but we hope that she understands why so many believed that she had.