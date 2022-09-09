Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Hot Bod in Blue Bikini Thirst Trap

Just weeks away from the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian is showing off.

Over the years, people have had a lot of cruel things to say about Khloe’s body.

More recently, her fans have grown concerned about increasingly dramatic weight loss. Others just label it a new twist on body-shaming.

There is no question that Khloe looks dangerously hot in this blue bikini pic.

“A few weeks ago …” Khloe captioned this photo on Instagram, flaunting her gorgeous body in the summer sun.

Posing by the pool, she’s wearing a powder blue bikini that flaunts her Kardashian curves.

She’s not as curvy as she was even just a year or two ago, but no one is questioning that she is gorgeous.

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to post a series of thirst traps in the wake of a tragedy that links itself to her family.

Obviously, Khloe’s friends and fans alike poured on the compliments.

She’s gorgeous — but she needs to hear it. Besides, it’s weird if you don’t show support for your friend’s pics.

Let’s be clear, Khloe’s supporters aren’t just being polite. She’s sizzlingly hot.

Khloe Kardashian flaunts her incredible body and recent weight loss in an unedited, unfiltered bikini pic. (Photo via Instagram)

That said, Khloe’s most recent photos — from the past year, at the most — have been different.

She looks thinner now than ever before in her life.

We’re not talking about her “revenge body” era transformation. This is something else, fans fear.

Some people might body-shame Khloe, calling her “too thin” just as they called her “too big” when she first rose to fame.

While body-shaming is body-shaming, we won’t pretend that those are the same. They’re not.

But noting that someone appears to have an unhealthy self-image is not the same as body-shaming.

Khloe looked less dramatically thin even in footage from late last year.

That is less than one year ago.

She has apparently been taking steps to reduce her figure … and possibly taken to wearing padding to alter the contours of her body.

For example, Khloe shared a workout video in which her pants appeared to contain a butt pad.

The alleged padding became dislodged, resulting in some callouts online.

If Khloe has lost a dramatic amount of weight, she may have become dissatisfied with the corresponding shrinkage of her booty.

Khloe has spent years modifying how she looks online.

Her photoshop scandals date back years.

In some cases, Khloe distorted her face so dramatically that people declared that she appeared unrecognizable — or even alien.

Khloe Kardashian did a modeling photo for Good American where her body and especially her legs and feet were distorted beyond recognition, somewhere between a Borzoi and Slenderman.

Many fans have openly wondered why Khloe would even share photos that are so obviously fake.

The answer, some speculate, may lie in her possible motivation for the alterations.

If she warps these pics until they look “right” to her, then we — who see Khloe as a beautiful woman already — will see them as “wrong.” She cannot view herself objectively.

Like we said, Khloe’s bikini pic is gorgeous. She — the real her — is gorgeous.

We just wish that she could see herself the way that the rest of us do.

For that matter, we wish that she could love herself as much as her fans do. She seems to be in a lot of emotional pain.