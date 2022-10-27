Anna Duggar: My In-Laws Betrayed Me!

It’s been nearly one year since Josh Duggar was convicted by a jury of his peers for illegally downloading photos and videos of children under the age of 12.

It’s been nearly six months since Josh Duggar was sentenced to over 12 years in a federal prison for this heinous crime.

And yet:

Anna Duggar still isn’t over it.

Seen here on TLC, Anna Duggar is Josh’s maligned, long-suffering wife and the mother of his seven children.

The disgusting and unethical actions of her husband?

No.

The response of Josh’s sisters to these actions.

According to In Touch Weekly, Anna is “distancing herself from Josh’s sisters” due to the way they have reacted in the wake of Josh’s arrest and subsequent conviction.

Josh and Anna Duggar in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

“It started after some family members spoke out about Josh’s arrest,” an insider now tells this outlet of Anna’s strained relationship with some in-laws.

“It was a nightmare navigating all that. Yes, it was horrible what Josh was accused of, but she needed unconditional support.

“Anna took it as a betrayal and she’s still not ready to fully forgive some family members.”

This new report comes amid other sources claiming that Anna wants to move to Texas to be closer to her imprisoned husband.

Josh and Anna Duggar are at some sort of fancy event in this photo, back in the day.

Josh, however, allegedly doesn’t want Anna to take this step because he wants her to remain under the control of his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle.

He’s actually concerned Anna may leave him as a result of this disagreement, but let’s face the sad facts:

Anna Duggar hasn’t shown any inclination to file for divorce from her pedophile of a spouse.

This undated photo provided by Washington County (Ark), Detention Center shows Josh Duggar. A federal judge has sentenced reality TV’s Duggar to about 12 1/2 years in prison for his conviction on one count of receiving child pornography. Prosecutors had asked the court to sentence the former “19 Kids and Counting” star on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, to the maximum 20 years. (Washington County Detention Center via AP)

As you may recall, meanwhile, a number of Josh’s sisters came out with scathing statements after their brother was found guilty last December.

Jinger Vuolo said she was “absolutely horrified” by what Josh did, while Jill and her husband wrote the following:

“Though some believe Josh should have received a greater sentence and still fewer believe he should have received a lighter sentence, God has carried out his vengeance today for his unspeakable criminal activity.

“Until now, he has yet to be held accountable to the extent necessary to cause change in his dangerous pattern of behavior.

“It is unfortunate, but it seems that it may take spending over a decade in federal prison, and still more on probation, for Josh to have any potential for rehabilitation to the point he can safely live in society again.”