Usman Umar Breaks the News to Kimberly Menzies: You’ll Have to Be Wife #2!

As we saw on last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Kimberly Menzies met Usman Umar’s mom.

His mother was not impressed. And her disdain was apparent even through the language barrier.

Now, Usman has to break the news to Kimberly about his mother’s demands.

She is insisting that he marry a young Hausa woman to have kids before he marries Kimberly. That is a no-starter.

As People reports, Season 7, Episode 9 — Sunday’s episode — will show Usman Umar breaking the news to his lady love.

She already knew that things did not go well.

Usman’s mother’s disdain was obvious.

Oh, and even Kimberly’s gift of a cow did not go over well.

The family accused her of trying to “bribe” them.

This does not sound like a cultural misunderstanding. It sounds like a family who had already made up their minds to disapprove of Kimberly. No gift could change that.

But Usman has to tell Kimberly that the grueling family meeting has not paid off.

Usman has to tell Kimberly that his mother is insisting that he marry another woman first.

As we know, Kimberly wants to be the first wife — not the second, and certainly not on equal footing.

Usman admitted that things went worse than he had imagined.

“I was thinking that would touch them,” Usman admits on camera, referring to Kimberly’s concessions.

After all, few American women (relatively speaking) would be willing to accept a second wife at all.

“But they just turned it upside down,” he laments.

Usman warns Kimberly that he cannot defy his mother’s command to marry a Hausa woman first.

“What I’m saying is that we have certain culture over here that you can never go against, too,” he says.

Usman quickly affirms: “But I hope you have seen how much I love you.”

“And you know how my mom is to me,” Usman explains. “You know how I see my mom.”

He then details: “I think after God, I see my mom second God to me.”

That is certainly a tall order.

And with that, he tells Kimberly that he will have to marry another woman first.

“Then it’s over,” Kim says.

“I’m not gonna be the second wife,” she reminds him. “I can’t. I can’t let myself be like that.”

Kimberly affirms that she respects his mother, but that there are lines that she will not cross.

“I won’t be anybody’s second anything,” she comments.

Simply put, this is a dealbreaker.

“It’s like his mom was giving me a compromise, but I can’t make any more exceptions,” Kimberly shares.

This, she reasons, is “because I have exactly what I want now — his love.”

Kimberly then goes on: “I feel like the love he has for me now will change with that.”

“Getting the title of the first wife is so important to me because in previous relationships, I always came second,” she tells the camera.

“Always. I was always pushed to the side,” Kimberly recalls.

“And,” she emphasizes, “I’m not gonna let that happen to me again.”

“I don’t care if he came here and proposed to me right now with the biggest diamond in the world,” Kimberly states.

“I’m not his second. Sorry. I can’t. I know my worth,” she concludes.

Well, something has to give. Who will yield first?