Meri Brown: Look Out Life, I’m Fearless Now!

Meri Brown would like to counter the popular narrative.

The veteran Sister Wives star clearly knows what everyone is saying about her.

She’s obviously aware that most TLC viewers can’t comprehend why she remains in such an unhealthy and one-sided relationship, assuming there can really just be one reason:

She’s afraid.

Meri Brown doesn’t seem too bothered by… pretty much anything in this photo. Take THAT, Kody!

The reality star must be afraid of being on her own, right?

Nope. Not at all. Not according to Meri herself.

“Once you become fearless, life becomes limitless,” Meri wrote simply as a message on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 15.

She didn’t elaborate beyond those few words, but dedicated Sister Wives fans can take an educated guess about the reference she was making here.

For over a year now, Meri has been forced to defend her marriage.

There’s no romance left in this spiritual union, as Kody Brown admitted on the latest episode of this program, which aired on Sunday, October 16.

“I feel like my relationship with Meri is very good but it’s not a married situation,” the father of 17 explained in a confessional, adding at the time:

“It’s an amiable relationship, but I don’t think it’s a fulfilling relationship for Meri. Not in any way.”

Despite Kody emphasizing this lack of affection for his first wife at nearly every opportunity, Meri isn’t going anywhere.

She insists here that fear is NOT the basis for her decision, but critics may need to be convinced beyond the simple posting of a meme.

As for why Meri won’t be making like Christine Brown any time soon?

As for why she’s willing to suck it up and remain by Kody’s very selfish side?

Meri Brown posted this selfie on Instagram in March 2022, basically letting followers know that she’s happy these days.

“I know that my goal and my purpose and my point is to just be a better person and to just look at the family because there’s value to that,” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner explained back in February.

She added:

“There is value to this family that we have created.”

Meri Brown opens up here during a confessional on the 16th season of Sister Wives.

This, of course, does not mean Meri is thrilled with her non-romantic arrangement.

“Kody and I — we had a conversation recently, that kind of came down to, ‘We’re friends.’ Which I guess is a good thing. I guess I just have hope for more than that,” Meri also said last season.

“Kody has said some things to me more recently that leads me to believe that there’s no repairing our relationship. There are days when I get very, very discouraged.”

It’s worth noting that Kody and Meri haven’t had sex in 10 years.