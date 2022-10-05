Gigi Hadid Calls Out Kanye West: Stop Attacking People Who Are Trying to Help You!

This week, notorious megaclown Kanye West showcasing “white lives matter” apparel.

In the worst way possible, Ye has come a long way since the days of his post-Katrina callout of George W. Bush.

Pretty much everyone condemned Kanye. Because he is who he is, he went on tirades against some critics.

Gigi Hadid added her voice to the fray to defend a fashion editor who found herself in Kanye’s crosshairs.

Kanye West attends the Givenchy Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show during the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week, in Paris, on October 2, 2022. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

This sad situation is simple — a famous Black man with a massive following is promoting anti-Black racism.

While everyone would do well to address injustice, it is only fitting that members of the Black community lead the charge.

Fashion editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, whow as present at the Givenchy show in Paris, has been part of doing just that.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga)

For reasons known only to Kanye (if even he could explain it), he became fixated on Gabriella’s discussion.

Like basically the rest of the world (outside of certain racist circles), she had a number of concerns about the racist message.

But Kanye fired back, publicly and without quarter, posting derisive messages about her. Also he insulted her boots? Weird.

Kanye is pictured here, presumably dreaming up new ways to be a jerk. (Photo via Getty)

Kanye often acts on ill-advised impulse and then later deletes his posts, as if he has not already done damage.

That happened this time.

However, before Ye dirty deleted, Gigi Hadid — who has worked with Gabriella — came to her defense.

Gigi hadid looks hauntingly gorgeous at New York Fashion Week.

“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect,” Gigi commented at the time.

“You have no idea haha….” she continued.

“If there’s actually a point to any of your s–t,” Gigi wrote, “she might be the only person that could save u.”

Kanye West has been banned from Instagram. The move comes after Kanye hurled racial slurs at comedian Trevor Noah.

“As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..?” Gigi remarked.

“Lol,” she expressed.

Gigi then accurately described Kanye based upon his pattern of established behavior: “You’re a bully and a joke.”

Kanye West is trying to look all tough in this photo. We’re not sure if it’s working.

Gigi also used her platform more directly.

In her Instagram Story, she praised Gabriella as “one of the most important voices” in the fashion industry right now.

Gabriella, she praised, is the perfect person to absolutely “school that disgraceful man.”

Let no one ever say that Kanye West lacks passion. He just also lacks common sense.

Kanye West is no stranger to taking the rallying cries of racism and branding it on clothing. Whether it’s contrarianism or spite … well, where does one end and the other begin?

Sadly, this is also not the first time that he has publicly insulted the Black community. This is the man who said that slavery was a choice.

Gigi’s anger at him is understandable after he attacked a woman whom she respects. But it is unlikely that any callouts are likely to make him see the truth.