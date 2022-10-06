Jen Shah: I Wanted to Kill Myself in Wake of Fraud Case, Backlash

Jen Shah kept it very real on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City this week.

On Wednesday night, viewers watched the embattled reality star break down over the federal fraud case that was brought against her last year.

Yes, we all know how it played out at this point.

Yes, we all know that Shah pleaded guilty in July and is now awaiting what most presume will be a lengthy sentence.

But what was Shah thinking in the lead-up to this plea? What was she going through?

“It’s been hard,” Shah told her mom, Charlene, during an emotional conversation on the October 5 episode of this Bravo franchise.

She then shared how the case has been especially hard on her and husband Sharrieff Shah’s teenage son, Omar.

“Sharieff told me the other day that he walked into Omar’s room and Omar was crying,” the polarizing personality recalled.

“He’s like, ‘What’s wrong,’ and Omar said, ‘I just don’t want to be without my mom, Dad.'”

Shah, of course, has now confessed to a scheme in which she and associates lied to the elderly, offering them phony business opportunities in exchange for their financial information.

Shah then sold this information to various brokers around the country.

It was a despicable act, but it doesn’t mean her kids deserve to suffer, you know?

On Wednesday, Shah went on to state in a confessional that Omar’s reaction to her legal troubles “breaks my heart,” particularly because she’s been leaning on her mother for support during the challeging time.

She even told Charlene that if it weren’t for her husband and kids, “I wouldn’t still be here on this Earth.”

“I could not get up every day and listen to all of the negative s–t that is thrown at me and people saying all this stuff,” Shah continued, adding of all the criticism:

“They want to just tear you down until you don’t want to live anymore.”

After being “bullied every single day” online, the cast member noted that it has become Sharrieff’s job to pick her up “so that I don’t want to f–king kill myself and just not be here.”

In response to hearing her daughter’s painful admission, Charlene told Jen:

“We’re strong people. We’ll get through this together.”

Shah will next be in court this November for a hearing related to her case.

She faces 30 years in prison.

When asked this summer by the judge to describe her crimes, the disgraced reality star offered a detailed account … which suggested that she knew exactly what she was doing.

“Wire fraud, offering services with little to no value. We used interstate telephones and emails,” Shah explained on July 11.

“I knew many of the purchasers were over the age of 55.

“I am so sorry.”