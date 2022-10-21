Josh Duggar: Yikes! Is Anna About to Leave Me?!?

Josh Duggar is reportedly scared, folks.

Not of what may be befall him behind the bars of a prison in Texas.

But, instead, of what could happen outside the walls of this federal facility.

In short, according to a surprising new report, the convicted child sex offender is suddenly now afraid that his wife may leave him in the near future.

Josh and Anna Duggar in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

As you may have read about recently, Anna is pondering a move to be closer to her incarcerated spouse, who is locked up in a different state than the one in which Anna currently resides.

But here’s the thing:

Josh doesn’t want her to do so.

“He thinks he is going to beat his appeal and feels his wife’s move is unnecessary,” a source close to the situation told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup a few days ago.

Josh’s wife Anna has maintained her belief in his innocence. (Photo via Instagram)

Josh’s legal team is appealing its client’s guilty verdict, although few experts expect this appeal to be granted by a judge.

Perhaps for this reason, In Touch Weekly now cites a different reason behind Josh’s telling Anna to stay put in Arkansas.

“The problem is that Josh doesn’t want Anna and their kids moving away from his family,” claims this tabloid, referring to the influence Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar has on their daughter-in-law and adding:

“He thinks it will create too much of a disconnection for her and his kids.”

This undated photo provided by Washington County (Ark), Detention Center shows Josh Duggar. A federal judge has sentenced reality TV’s Duggar to about 12 1/2 years in prison for his conviction on one count of receiving child pornography. Prosecutors had asked the court to sentence the former “19 Kids and Counting” star on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, to the maximum 20 years. (Washington County Detention Center via AP)

In other words?

Josh is worried that Anna may move away from her controlling in-laws… and begin to embrace her independence.

“He doesn’t want anyone but Anna and his immediate family to guide his children,” the source continues.

“He also fears that if Anna is distanced from his family, she might be influenced to leave him.”

To date, of course, Anna has shown no inclination to file for divorce or even just separate from her disgusting husband.

Josh and Anna Duggar with three of their seven children. (Photo via Instagram)

The former reality star is serving time at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) in Seagoville, Texas, after he was found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography by a jury in December 2021 in Arkansas.

In May, the latter count was dropped at his sentencing hearing.

Previous reports indicated that Josh and Anna have been arguing of late over the phone in regard to where Anna will raise their seven kids.

“He tends to think they are going to reverse his case.

“Josh and Anna had a dispute on the phone, and Josh went two days without talking to her, which is big because he calls every day,” an insider told The Ashley.

Yes, Anna has been frequently visiting Josh in jail, but she seems “tired, broken and worn out” during her visits, the outlet’s source continues, stating:

“His actions appear to have really affected her.”

Refusing to give up hope for some reason, Anna allegedly sent Josh a couple books of late in order to enhance his relationship with God.

Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna, are pictured here from many years ago… prior to the former’s arrest.

To be clear, Anna herself hasn’t said a word in public since Josh was sentenced to over a decade in prison.

But anonymous people keep talking on her behalf.

“He’ll always be the father of her children, [but] she’s not sure if there is a future with Josh,” an insider told In Touch earlier this month.

“As far as I know she still communicates with Josh, but in her heart, all she has left is her children and her faith.”

