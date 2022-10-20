Angela Deem Destroys Michael’s Influencer Dreams

Even though a growing chorus of 90 Day Fiance fans want Angela Deem fired, Season 7 marches on.

We all watched in horror as Angela flew to Nigeria in secret, then ambushed Michael Ilesanmi.

Now, her husband is scrambling to reassure his tyrannical wife that all is well.

But Angela is not budging on the Instagram issue — and crushes his influencer dreams beneath her heel.

“Angie,” Michael Ilesanmi says in E! News‘ sneak peek of Sunday’s episode.

He invites her to step inside and speak with him.

Angela does not seem to be in the mood to speak, but she obliges, and he tells her: “We need to talk.”

“You are my wife,” Michael tells her in a pleading tone.

“I’m not ready for this yet!” Angela protests in response.

“I didn’t even want to be here, Michael!” she adds.

Michael seems eager to both calm and reassure his wife.

“You know I love you,” he tells her, putting a hand on her back in what he hopes is a comforting gesture.

Angela screams, as she so often does, “No, I DON’T know you love me!” She is just inches from his face.

Angela then angrily demands that Michael essentially grovel before her for the crime of having social media.

“What did you think was going to happen when you brought Instagram up? Tell me,” she spits.

Again, there is no evidence that Michael has used his Instagram to cheat. Angela seems to be spiraling based upon insecurities and suspicions.

But as Michael has explained many times, his intentions for joining Instagram are not malicious.

In fact, it’s not out of whimsy, either. He wants to make an actual income, since she has forbidden him from getting an actual job.

“If I make use of my social media for influencing, I get paid,” Michael reasons with his wife.

“I mean, that’s all I’m trying to do, you know?” he points out to her.

“Have an income,” Michael continues. “Make money here.”

But Angela is, as ever, absolutely unwilling to give Michael an inch. It’s not about who’s right, it’s about keeping Michael on his toes.

“Since Angela refused to send me extra money, I have no choice than to start making money on my own,” Michael explained.

“As a 34-year-old man in Nigeria, I’m expected to take care of my family,” he went on to the confessional camera.

“I mean, in my culture it’s what we do, you know? We work,” Michael added.

He went on.

“We have responsibility,” Michael cited. “We have bills to pay.”

The culture that Michael is describing is in some ways specific. In other ways, it is almost universal.

But most people do not find themselves forbidden from working by a controlling, toxic spouse.

Sadly, that is not the case for Michael. Angela does not want him attending a regular job.

Her reasoning is simple: if he has a job, then he’ll have time and money outside of her control.

This is why Angela has since decided to ambush him on camera with an unpleasant surprise trip to Nigeria.

She flew in without telling him, picked a fight in his DMs, and then showed up to scream in the street and trash his car.

The fact that Michael is trying to smooth things over at all instead of filing for divorce is, frankly, worrisome. Surely he deserves better.