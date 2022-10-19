Anna Duggar to Horny and Disgusting Husband: You Need to Find God!

Anna Duggar may or may not move closer to her immoral spouse in the near future.

According to a recent report, the mother of seven wants to uproot her immediate family in order to live near Josh Duggar’s home for the next decade-plus:

A federal prison in Seagoville, Texas.

Here’s the thing, though: Josh allegedly doesn’t want Anna to do so because he thinks a judge will soon “reverse his case” upon appeal and he’ll be released.

We doubt that will happen.

But even if Anna never makes the aforementioned move, our friends at The Ashley’s Reality Roundup have now quoted an insider who says she hopes Josh makes his own move.

Not literally, of course. He’s stuck where he is for many more years after being convicted in December on child pornography charges.

Instead, Anna hopes Josh moves closer to God.

Josh and Anna Duggar in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

“Josh and Anna had a dispute on the phone and Josh went two days without talking to her, which is big because he calls every day,” this source told The Ashley, citing an argument between the spouses over Josh telling Anna to stay put in Arkansas.

The source went on to claim that Anna seems “tired, broken and worn out” during her visits with Josh.

She’s supposedly frustrated with his attitude and the way he’s been treating her.

Does that mean she’s ready to at last walk away and file for divorce?

Josh and Anna Duggar with three of their seven children. (Photo via Instagram)

No, even if “his actions appear to have really affected her,” this report continues.

The Ashley proceeded to reveal that Anna responded in a very different way, sending Josh a bunch of faith-based books that she hopes will help their relationship.

“She sent him the book Draw Close: A Devotional for Couples,” the source tells The Ashley.

Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna, are pictured here from many years ago… prior to the former’s arrest.

According to the book’s listing on Amazon, this item — which was written by Willard F. Harley and his wife, Joyce –brings “readers devotions to help them increase their intimacy with God and each other.”

The listing continues:

“Each devotion begins with a story and includes a brief meditation, a relevant Scripture passage, and application questions to help make the principles a reality.”

Anna reportedly also sent Josh the book Love & Respect: The Love She Most Desires, The Respect He Desperately Needs by Dr. Emerson Eggerich.

This undated photo provided by Washington County (Ark), Detention Center shows Josh Duggar. A federal judge has sentenced reality TV’s Duggar to about 12 1/2 years in prison for his conviction on one count of receiving child pornography. Prosecutors had asked the court to sentence the former “19 Kids and Counting” star on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, to the maximum 20 years. (Washington County Detention Center via AP)

Josh, of course, is the oldest child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who raised their kids in a VERY strict and conservative household.

But he cheated on his wife. He downloaded sexually explicit images and videos of boys and girls under the age of 12.

It seems rather evident that he doesn’t practice anything that any religion preaches.

Could that change, though? Anna apparently thinks so.

Josh Duggar in jail, where he belongs. (Photo via NBC)

“While both men and women deserve both love and respect, in the midst of conflict the driving need for a woman is love and the driving need for a man is respect,” states the Amazon synopsis of Love & Respect: The Love She Most Desires; The Respect He Desperately Needs.

It adds:

”When either of these needs isn’t met, things get crazy…

“If you want to feel peace, closeness, value, and to experience marriage the way God intended, this book will help you get there.”