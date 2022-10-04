Josh Duggar: I Never Downloaded Any Child Pornography! Jana's Ex-Boyfriend FRAMED Me!

It’s been almost ten months since Josh Duggar was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Aside from his sentencing hearing and the day on which he was transferred from Fayetteville, Arkansas to a federal penitentiary in Seagoville, Texas, Josh has spent the entirety of that time behind bars.

Now, unfortunately, the monster is back in the headlines — and he might soon be back in court.

As we reported earlier today, Josh’s lawyers have filed their appeal after months of delays.

Josh Duggar in jail, where he belongs. (Photo via NBC)

When news of the filing first went public, details were scarce.

In fact, the only thing we were certain of was that Josh’s lawyers had filed the necessary paperwork requesting a new trial.

(The same lawyers’ request that the verdict be overturned without a new trial was, predictably, tossed out months ago.)

Josh Duggar scored a rare legal victory this week. He was granted an extension in filing an appeal.

“Appellant brief of Mr. Joshua James Duggar submitted for review,” read a document issued by the court and obtained by UK tabloid The Sun.

Now, we have new information about Josh’s reasons for seeking a new trial.

And it seems his lawyers are taking a bold and rather risky approach.

Josh and Anna Duggar in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

In order to fully understand what’s happening here, we have to delve into the Duggar family’s recent past.

Back in 2017, Josh’s eldest sister, Jana Duggar, was romantically linked to a man named Caleb Williams.

The relationship soured after a few months, and in early 2020, Williams was imprisoned for child rape.

Caleb Williams’ mug shot following his 2020 arrest.

Now, Josh’s lawyers are claiming that Williams, who remained a close to the Duggars after he and Jana broke up, may have been responsible for the child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) on Josh’s computer.

According to this week’s filing, Caleb “regularly used the only [computer] that had child pornography on it, was tech savvy,” and he allegedly sent Duggar a text offering to “watch the lot.”

Josh’s lawyers claim that investigators never looked into Josh’s allegations against Caleb, and they say the judge wouldn’t allow them to call Williams to the stand during Josh’s first trial.

Caleb Williams briefly courted Jana Duggar. (Photo via Instagram)

“The Government responded, ‘The only obvious reason why the defense is wanting to call him is because he’s a sex offender,’” reads a document that Josh’s lawyers filed on Monday, according to Page Six

The CSAM were found on the computer that Josh used in his office at Wholesale Motors, a used car lot he owned.

Josh’s lawyers claim that Williams briefly worked for Josh and had regular access to the computer.

Josh Duggar is hoping to get out of prison.

Presumably, Josh’s lawyers intend to call Caleb to the stand if they’re granted a second trial.

Their allegations against Williams are far-fetched and probably baseless, but the Duggars have unlimited money to throw at Josh’s defense, so it makes sense that his lawyers would be willing to swing for the fences.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.