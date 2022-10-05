Josh Duggar: Bearded, Disheveled In First Photo From Behind Prison Walls

Sadly, Josh Duggar has been back in the news this week.

First, it was because Josh’s lawyers finally filed their appeal for a second trial after months of delays.

Shortly thereafter, we learned that Josh is blaming his crimes on his sister Jana’s ex-boyfriend, insisting that he was framed by fellow sex offended Caleb Williams.

The allegation sounds like the ravings of a man who’s been driven to the brink of madness by his circumstances.

Josh Duggar is hoping to get out of prison.

And the first photo of Josh as an inmate seems to support the theory that the disgraced former reality star is losing his mind.

The image, obtained by UK tabloid The Sun, shows a bearded, disheveled Josh, his thinning hair in disarray, sipping from what appears to be a mug.

Josh looks to be in rough shape physically, but many commenters have pointed out that he doesn’t seem terribly upset by his surroundings.

Josh Duggar in jail, where he belongs. (Photo via NBC)

“How does he still look smug in the prison photo? Always smug,” one person wrote on the always-entertaining r/DuggarSnark subreddit.

“He looks like the prison version of Castaway- only he gains weight,” another added.

“He looks like he’s enjoying himself,” a third chimed in.

Josh Duggar and his legal team have filed an appeal requesting a new trial. The odds, of course, are against them. (Photo via Instagram)

“He does not deserve to look as happy as he does here!” a fourth pointed out.

Others observed that Josh seems oddly at peace, as though he’s happy to have escaped his life as a husband to Anna and a father to seven children.

“I know the irony of this statement, but this is probably the most free he has ever felt. No wife, no kids, no decisions,” one Reddit user wrote.

Josh and Anna Duggar in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

“Yep. Wonder if Meech [Michelle Duggar] and Boob [Jim Bob] realize they are raising kids perfectly suited for prison life? Cramped living with lots of restrictions and bad food,” another added.

“I still firmly believe being in jail has been a relief for him. I don’t think he ever wanted to live the life he had,” a third said.

Well, if Josh is actually enjoying prison, then he’s got a long time to make the most of his new life.

Josh Duggar will be locked up for a very long time — but is it long enough?

Duggar’s release date is slated for September 22, 2032, at which time he will be 44 years old.

Of course, he might soon be back in court for a trial that could potentially make him a free man much sooner than exopected.

We may never know for certain if Josh really wants to return to his family, or if he’s happier behind bars.

Josh Duggar scored a rare legal victory this week. He was granted an extension in filing an appeal.

But we do know the world is a better place when he’s locked up.

We’ll have further updates on Josh’s appeals process as more information becomes available.

