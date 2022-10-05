Jill Duggar Reflects on Miscarriage: I’ll See You in Heaven, River Bliss

Jill Duggar has a mixture of emotions at the moment.

And no one can blame her one bit for it.

The former reality star shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday, penning a lengthy caption to the following photo in tribute to the child she lost 12 months ago.

“It’s been 1 year ago today since we said goodbye to our baby, River Bliss,” wrote Jill, who told the public about her miscarriage last October.

She and husband Derick Dillard wrote at the time:

“Even though it was too early to tell the baby’s gender, we picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby’s significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard…

“Our baby doesn’t get to live here with us on earth, but is forever with the source of the river of life, in the presence of the Lord!”

Wrote Duggar as a caption to this photo: “How is my baby so big already?! #throwback to a little over 2 months ago when I was squeezing in all the snuggles I could with my little Freddy!”

In July 2022, meanwhile, Jill and Derick welcomed a son named Freddy.

“As I sit here this morning nursing our little Freddy, covered in spit up and a little sleep deprived, I feel conflicted with feelings of loss and joy,” continued Jill this week.

“I miss the moments we never had with River, yet I feel so so thankful for where we are this year holding our sweet little newborn.

” I do not take for granted what a blessing this journey of motherhood is.”

Jill Duggar cuddles up here with Freddy, her third child. What an absolutely precious photo, wouldn’t you say?

Months after revealing their loss last year, Jill and Derick announced that she was pregnant in February.

“We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!” the couple, who got married in 2014, wrote on their family blog.

“We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far, and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!”

Jill is also the mother of a son named Samuel and a son named Israel.

She concluded her tribute to River as follows:

My heart is also heavy for others who wish so badly to be mamas or have experienced loss and are still praying for their miracle.

I can’t wait to see you in heaven my baby! Until then, have fun running the streets of gold with Jesus and getting lots of cuddles from grandpa & great grandparents and cousins who have joined you there!

I miss you & I’ll love you forever!

Jill Duggar uploaded this photo of herself and her husband in order to celebrate the latter’s birthday in 2022.

We send our condolences to Jill, Derick and their loved ones.

May their beloved River rest in perpetual peace.