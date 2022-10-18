James Corden Gets BANNED From Iconic NYC Restaurant; Dozens Come Forward With Tales of Late Night Host Being a Douche!

Some say that James Corden is shaping up to be the next Ellen DeGeneres.

We say that’s not possible, because Corden was never nearly as talented or popular as Ellen.

But apparently, the British host of the show that comes on after Colbert is every bit as rude, narcissistic, and generally douchey as Ellen is rumored to be!

The latest deluge of revelations about Corden’s unpleasantness began when the owner of famed New York City restaurant Balthazar announced that he had permanently banned the “comedian” from his restaurant.

James Corden stands and smirks here while attending the CBS Upfronts in New York City. (Photo via Getty)

The reason? You guessed it — Corden acted like a smug, superior D-bag one too many times!

“James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man and the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago,” Keith McNally wrote on Instagram this week.

(Commenters agreed with the “cretin part,” but not so much the “hugely gifted comedian” observation.)

James Corden works the red carpet at a premiere event. (Photo via Getty Images)

“I don’t often 86 a customer, [but] today I 86’d Corden. It did not make me laugh,” the owner added.

McNally went on to provide “two examples of the funny man’s treatment of my staff.”

“Get us another round of drinks this second,” Corden allegedly shouted at a waiter who hadn’t performed to his expectations.

Several people have come forward with accounts of James Corden being a rude a-hole. These stories do not come as a surprise. (Photo via Getty Images)

“And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I [won’t] write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that.”

The second incident occurred when Corden’s wife ordered an all-egg yolk omelette (?!?!?), and James became irate when she discovered some egg white on her plate.

“A few minutes after they received the food, James called their server, M. K. and told her there was a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk,” McNally recalled.

James Corden and wife Julia Carey attend the 92nd Academy Awards. (Photo via Getty Images)

“M. K. informed the floor manager, G. The kitchen remade the dish but unfortunately sent it with home fries instead of salad. That’s when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server:

“‘You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!'”

Not surprisingly, McNally’s accounts prompted others to come forward with tales of Corden acting like a big wet baby.

James Corden pretty much always looks like a douche. (Photo via Getty Images)

One Reddit user recalled an occasion on which Corden drunkenly shouted at him (“like a boozy panda”) while dining at a London restaurant with Harry Styles.

(Harry, the redditor says, was perfectly cordial throughout the incident.)

Another person described an incident in which Corden’s own wife yelled at him on a flight for refusing to assist her with the couple’s crying baby.

James Corden speaks on stage during the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2017 at Ron Burkle’s Green Acres Estate in this photo. (Photo via Getty)

Will Corden be soft-canceled for all of this buffoonery?

Well, it’s sort of a moot point, considering he announced back in April that he would be leaving The Late Late Show and returning to his native England.

He’s your problem now, UK!