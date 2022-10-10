Isabel Roloff Shares Feelings of Isolation: It’s Very Lonely

Little People, Big World fans have all witnessed Isobel Roloff’s strength as she combats social media trolls.

But being strong is not the same thing as being invulnerable.

Like many other parents before her, Isabel has felt a sense of gloomy isolation during her journey as a new parent.

This is normal, but it doesn’t make it any easier. Isabel wants other parents to know that they are not alone.

On Sunday, October 9, Isabel Roloff took to Instagram to update her Story.

She shared a glimpse of herself holding her baby, Mateo, while still maintaining a boundary of not using her son’s face for clout.

In fact, Isabel did not even share her own face in the image. Sometimes, the easiest edit is a crop.

“Remember, people are going through so much more in their life than they may show,” she counseled.

“Try to be kind,” Isabel invited.

That is true — and, this time of year, with so many major holidays on the horizon, it is doubly important to remember. But we think that she is speaking of this time in her life in a different sense.

Isabel had more to say in a public post and a lengthier caption.

“This season of life is busy. Really busy,” she noted.

“It’s also lonely,” Isabel acknowledged. “Really lonely.”

“People don’t talk about that part of it,” Isabel wrote.

“Everyone talks about how fast it all goes,” she noted, seemingly referring to new motherhood.

“And they’re right,” Isabel added.

“Just trying to take it all in, not miss a thing,” Isabel affirmed.

She pointed out that she has to do that “while figuring out who I am amidst it all.”

That is all a challenge. Even if Isabel were not a young woman in her mid-twenties, becoming a parent can elicit numerous changes. People redefine themselves.

Isabel also chose to share a quote with her fans and followers.

“‘A woman walked over and sat down next to me. She said, ‘Thanks for sharing. I relate,'” it began.

The quote continued: “‘I just wanted to tell you something that somebody told me in the beginning.'”

“‘It’s okay to feel all of the stuff you’re feeling,'” the woman in the quote affirmed.

“‘You’re just becoming human again,'” the quote assured. It continued: “‘You’re not doing life wrong; you’re doing it right.'”

The quote went on: “‘If there’s any secret you’re missing, it’s that doing it right is just really hard, but that’s what they’re for.”

“‘Feelings are for feeling. All of them. Even the hard ones,'” the quote that Isabel shared assured.

The quote concluded: “‘The secret is that you’re doing it right and that doing it right hurts sometimes.’ Glennon Doyle.”

That sounds like sound advice for many situations. But it also sounds directed at new parents — like Isabel.

Isabel and Jacob Roloff welcomed Mateo in late 2021.

He (well, his parents) will celebrate his first birthday within the next two months.

Becoming a first-time parent is seldom easy. Jacob and Isabel have extra challenges, like their public status, family drama, and having a newborn during a pandemic.

Isabel’s followers offered numerous comments brimming with sympathy and encouragement.

Others had felt the same way with their newborns, including at least one fan who went through the same thing with twins. Some felt this sense of isolation even during pregnancy.

A new parent’s primary responsibility is childcare, of course, but it is normal for people to want to have more adult company than parenting realistically allows. But Mateo will not be a baby forever.