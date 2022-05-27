Gwendlyn Brown: Boom! Bam! I'm Instagram Official with New Girlfriend!

For Gwendlyn Brown, it's official.

And also officially exciting.

Earlier this week, the 20-year old daughter of Christine and Kody Brown took to Instagram in order to make an important announcement, doing so in both a subtle and romantic manner.

See for yourself:

Along with this photo, Brown noted that the woman pictured is named Beatriz Queiroz, but she goes by "Noel."

She also included a heart emoji and a bee emoji, while replying in the Comments section to a question about the post with the simple word "girlfriend."

Just in case there was any doubt, you know?

Back in August 2020, Brown came out and told followers she was a raging bisexual, but this marks the first time she's gone public with someone of the same sex.

Gwendlyn lives in Utah with her mother (who walked out on her unhappy marriage in November) and who has used her social media platform to comment here and there on both her personal life and her family life.

In February, for example, she mocked her dad by revealing that a quick Google search revealed Kody to be "Christine Brown's ex-husband."

That was the only description underneath his name on this search engine.

Unfortunately Gwendlyn has also revealed a rift in her family via social media.

In September 2020, not long after essentially coming out of the cloest, Gwendlyn said she has NOT received support from her siblings.

Quite the opposite, in fact.

"That moment when you find out your siblings gossip about how they don’t think your sexuality is real or possible," Brown Tweeted back then, adding the following hashtag: #ThisIsSomethingWeCanAllRelateToDefinitely.

Gwendlyn did not name any names upon sharing this unfortunate information with followers.

But most loyal Sister Wives fans presume she was making a reference to her brother, Paedon, who has become known online for his conservative views.

In July 202, Gwendlyn and Paedon clashed in very public fashion because the former believed Donald Trump to be an awful person and thought anyone who voted for him wa a "a homophone, transphobe, sexist [and] white supremacist."

These were the words she used on Twitter.

As for coming out as bisexual?

Brown pushed back against this classification in a 2020 chat with The Sun.

“I never ‘came out’ because I was never ‘in.’ I’m just bi," she told this outlet.

"There was no reaction or anything or any juicy gossip."