SNUBBED! Tori Roloff Takes Family to Pumpkin Patch, Screws Over Father-in-Law

As has been documented for a number of years now, Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff do not have a ton in common.

The former is quiet and humble, while the latter rarely misses an opportunity to speak her mind, on topics ranging from parenthood to romance to dieting.

On one subject, however, these relatives appear to agree:

Matt Roloff totally sucks!

What a glorious family photo. We adore Tori, Zach and their kids.

Last week, Audrey and her husband, Jeremy, shared photos of a family trip to a local pumpkin patch. Here’s the thing, though:

The pumpkin patch was NOT located at Roloff Farms.

Considering Matt owns Roloff Farms and considering pumpkin season is his property’s most prosperous time of the year, it was pretty hard not to take Audrey and Jeremy’s actions as a purposeful snub.

And now the same can be said for Tori and her husband, Zach.

Zach and Tori Roloff are all smiles in this promotional photo for new episodes of Little People, Big World.

Just like Audrey, the mother of three shared snapshots to her Instagram Story a couple days ago of her immediate family enjoying some fall fun — at a rival farm.

“I’m just so thankful the whole family made it to the pumpkin patch today!” wrote Tori as a caption to a photo montage that included daughter Lilah and son Jackson poking their heads through a cardboard cutout of a horse.

Baby Josiah is sitting in a carriage next to the display… while Tori geotagged Pomeroy Farm in Washington, indicating the group stayed far away from the Roloff Family Farm in Oregon.

Granted, these Roloffs no longer live in that state — but many observers have taken note of the way in which Tori publicized the recent outing.

Earlier this year, remember, Matt put 16 acres of his property up for sale.

He later defended the decision to NOT pass the farm on to either Zach or Jeremy by claiming on social media that he tried to offer those children a deal… but they had moved on in life to other things.

Almost immediately, Zach called his dad out for this allegation.

In truly shocking fashion.

Photo via TLC

Tagging his father directly on Instagram in response to the aforementioned defense, Zach wrote “this post is extremely misguided and false,” adding:

“My dad is manipulating the narrative right now before the [Season 23] comes out.”

Typically reserved and rarely one to stir up controversy, Zach wasn’t done, either.

Matt and Zach Roloff aren’t getting along well in 2022. They’ve been clashing over the future of their family farm.

He concluded in May:

Once again like he has for most of his life not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others.

Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fan base to make himself come out okay.

This post his a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.

We love these Roloffs! Tori, Zach and their kids are posing for a TLC promotional photo.

Based on the official description for Little People, Big World Season 24, meanwhile, it sounds very much like tension will still exist when the TLC program returns on Tuesday, November 1.

“The Roloff Family faces uncertain times,” reads the network synopsis.

“Many hurt feelings remain over Matt’s decision to sell the North side of the farm and the waiting game begins on whether Matt can find a buyer…

“Will Matt and Zach’s rift heal so that the Roloff clan can come together?”