Anna Duggar: Josh is (Basically) Dead to Me!

At long last, the day may have finally come for Anna Duggar.

According to a close friend, the mother of seven will never actually file for divorce from her unethical husband — despite the fact that he cheated on her AND has been convicted of downloading explicit material of underage children.

However, Anna may finally be ready to leave Josh Duggar.

At least in the emotional sense of the term.

“Anna doesn’t want to get her hopes up and while he’ll always be the father of her children, she’s not sure if there is a future with Josh,” an insider told In Touch Weekly a few days ago, adding:

“As far as I know she still communicates with Josh.

“But in her heart, all she has left is her children and her faith.”

Josh was found guilty in December by a jury of his peers; at the earliest, he won’t get out of federal prison until August 12, 2032.

Josh and Anna Duggar in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

Anna has not made any public statement in response to this conviction, although a number of anonymous sources have spoken out on her behalf.

In this case, Anna is “working hard” to accept that Josh may not be part of her life in the years to come, the tabloid source emphasizes.

Previously, In Touch quoted someone allegedly close to Anna who explained why the former reality star had deleted her social media accounts.

In short? She’s trying to move on.

Josh’s wife Anna has maintained her belief in his innocence. (Photo via Instagram)

“Of course, she prayed that Josh was wrongly convicted, that he had changed his ways and was innocent, but he was found guilty, sentenced and she accepted it,” this earlier report stated.

“That was a nightmare for her.

“It’s been very difficult for her and while the appeals may be necessary, for her, it just feels like it’s dragging this nightmare on.”

Indeed, Josh’s legal team is in the process of trying to overturn his conviction.

During his time behind bars, Josh will not allowed conjugal visits with Anna.

The only physical contact the couple is allowed to have is “handshakes, hugs, and kisses (in good taste)” at the start and end of any of their visits, which are limited to only four hours per month.

Based on a recent photo of the pedophile, it looks like Duggar’s prison sentence is starting to take a major toll on him, too.

Anna appears afraid the same may someday befall her.

Josh and Anna Duggar are at some sort of fancy event in this photo, back in the day.

“Anna wants nothing more than to check out and forget everything about this nightmare that Josh has brought upon her and her children,” another insider said this month.

“She just wants to move on.

“That’s one of the reasons she’s not on social media anymore.

“It stresses her out.”

?