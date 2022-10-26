Tristan Thompson is a Better Co-Parent Than Partner to Khloe Kardashian

As we all watched on the season premiere, Khloe Kardashian welcomed Baby #2 earlier than expected.

And, as the cameras showed, Khloe once again allowed Tristan Thompson into the delivery room to meet his child.

Normally, that would be a matter of course. But after his bazillionth cheating scandal, everyone would have understood.

A report now says that Tristan is invested in spending time with his latest child.

Co-parenting with an ex can be complicated in the best of times.

For Khloe and Tristan, it’s not just that Tristan cheated. It’s not even just that he fathered a child with another woman.

It’s that, knowing that this other woman had been pregnant for months, he went ahead with IVF with Khloe. Just days later, Khloe and the world learned about his side piece’s pregnancy.

An inside source opened up to Us Weekly about how Khloe and Tristan are approaching their new normal.

“He wants to be present,” the insider described.

“And,” the source went on, Tristan intends to “spend time with the kids.”

Khloe Kardashian and her awful ex are welcoming their second child together in this photo from the Kardashians.

“And of course Khloe is allowing him to be present in both of the kids’ life,” the insider acknowledged.

Their 3-month-old son is bonding on a more instinctual level, so this is more about Tristan feeling like he’s part of the baby’s life.

But True is four years old. She knows who her father is, even if she likely does not know what sort of man he really is.

The source reported that there is “no question” about Tristan’s level of involvement.

“He wants to be part of the baby’s life,” the insider then affirmed.

“And,” the source said of Khloe, “she wants him to be.”

“When he’s there,” the insider characterized, “he’s a good loving dad.”

The source did acknowledge that “He’s not there all the time though.”

Realistically, Tristan could not be around all of the time, the insider explained, “as Khloe primarily has custody.”

Tristan had cheated on Khloe many times before.

Everyone, from her friends and family to perhaps Khloe herself, hopes that she will never again give him the chance to do so.

Every time, Tristan was responsible for Tristan’s cheating. But people found it confusing that Khloe kept relapsing into that relationship.

Khloe Kardashian appears on Hulu’s The Kardashians. (Photo via Hulu)

Whether Khloe put blame on third parties (like Jordyn Woods) or felt too fixated on a “picture-perfect” nuclear family to see reason, Tristan had many chances. He squandered each and every one.

What’s more is that he proposed to Khloe before their split. Reports say that, at the time, she said “yes.”

Khloe has since claimed that she felt too reluctant to say “yes” because she still had lingering doubts.

Having two children with Tristan is a big deal. It is unclear how many half-siblings True and her little brother will end up having.

However, Khloe’s biggest hopes seems to be that Tristan remains a father for his kids. She herself felt deeply affected by her parents’ divorce, and this has influenced her decisions ever since.

For now, it sounds like Tristan is doing well as a co-parent with Khloe. That is encouraging to hear. Some people make better co-parents than partners.