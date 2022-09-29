Hailey Baldwin Insists There's No Beef with Selena Gomez: We've Talked! We're Good!

On November 4, Selena Gomez’s My Mind And Me will stream on Apple TV, covering six years of her life.
Most of us are clearly excited.
But Hailey Bieber has been discussing Selena Gomez in such a way that makes her sound nervous. Is she trying to get ahead of the story?
Hailey, however, says that things are all good. Despite the awkwardness of it all.
Hailey Baldwin Bieber spoke on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.
There, she insisted that there is “no drama” between her and Selena Gomez.
She added that she and Selena have spoken during the four years since Hailey married Justin. The beef, she says, is in people’s heads.
“I respect her; there’s no drama, personally,” Hailey clarified.
“So that’s why I’m like, it’s all respect, it’s all love,” she emphasized.
Hailey is not willing to divulge the details of her past conversations with Selena, but explains why.
“That’s also why I feel like, well, if everybody on our side knows what happened,” Hailey reasoned.
“And we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect,” she continued.
Hailey assessed: “Then that’s fine.”
“Which had brought me a lot of peace,” Hailey expressed.
“And, I’m like, hey, we know what happened, it is what it is,” she commented.
“You’re never going to be able to, like, correct every narrative,” Hailey acknowledged. Too true!
“And there’s going to be new ones that come,” Hailey pointed out.
“It’s never going to end,” she admitted.
“And,” Hailey explained, “that’s why I get to the point where I’m like … that’s why I didn’t speak about a lot of this stuff.”
Hailey admitted that she avoids certain topics “because I’m like, there’ll be something new.”
She then half-joked: “There will probably be something new from this interview!”
So where did this beef — or a rumor of one, anyway — originate?
A few years back, Selena’s kidney transplant and Lupus struggles gave Justin Bieber the hook that he needed.
He managed worm his way back into speaking terms with her.
It was not long before the two were going on creepy Hillsong “church dates” together, with Justin reportedly convinced that God wanted the two of them to marry.
Fortunately, that did not last forever.
About four and a half years ago, they split.
A very short time later, the Biebs was hanging out with Hailey. Soon, he had proposed.
“I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody,” Hailey confirmed.
She added: “that’s the end of it.”
Hailey then confirmed that it is “not [her] character to mess with someone’s relationship.”
Honestly, we doubt that many people thought that there was cheating. Just a weirdly brief intermission.
Truth be told, among the Selena stans whom I know (so this is anecdotal), most people just think that Justin was unfair to both women.
One gets the impression that he really wanted to marry that year. Moving from one ex to another had, at best, bad optics.
“Even me talking about him, or talking about our relationship,” Hailey lamented during the podcast interview.
She noted that “people will take that and be like, ‘all she ever talks about is her relationship with him.'”
Hailey explained: “Even something like that, I’m just like, well we are married.”
“And he’s a huge part of my life,” Hailey reasoned.
She added: “And obviously people are very interested in our life together.”
Meanwhile, Selena Gomez has actively discouraged her own stans from going after Hailey. Women don’t need to tear down over women, she noted — least of all over a guy.