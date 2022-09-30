Jeffrey Dahmer Murdered Son of "America's Most Wanted" Host John Walsh, FBI Agent Claims

Jeffrey Dahmer was murdered in prison by a fellow inmate back in 1994.

But the Milwaukee Monster is back in the news these days, thanks to the wildly popular (though confusingly titled) Netflix limited series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Viewers who began the series with no knowledge or only a passing familiarity with Dahmer’s crimes were likely shocked to learn the extent of his atrocities.

Over the course of 13 years, Dahmer committed 17 grisly murders, and in many cases he proceeded to perform unspeakable acts with the bodies of his victims.

Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is back in the news. And a former FBI agent is making shocking revelations about the investigation into Dahmer’s crimes. (Photo via Getty Images)

The Netflix series does a commendable job of shining a light on the shoddy police work that allowed Dahmer to operate for so long, primarily in underserved communities.

Now, a retired FBI agent is making a shocking claim about Dahmer’s connection to one of the most infamous murders in recent history.

In 1981, a 6-year-old boy named Adam Walsh was abducted from a Florida department store.

A two-week search for the child concluded when his severed head was found in a drainage ditch.

John Walsh is one of the world’s most famous advocates for the victims of violent crimes. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

The case inspired Adam’s father, John Walsh, to become one of the most well-known victims’ advocates on the planet, eventually hosting the TV series America’s Most Wanted, which sought to aid police in the search for suspects accused of violent crimes.

In a new interview with Radar Online, former FBI agent Neil Purtell, who investigated Dahmer after his arrest, revealed that he believes Dahmer was responsible for Adam’s murder.

“When I arrived on the gruesome scene with a local detective, we both looked at each other and whispered… ‘Adam,'” Purtell says of his examination of Dahmer’s apartment.

Mug shots of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. (Photos via Milwaukee PD)

A document that Purtell describes as an FBI secret file confirms that the agents speculated about the possibility of a connection between Dahmer and the Walsh murder.

“The decapitation and disposal of the torso of Adam Walsh is again the type of behavior that Dahmer continued to exhibit in Milwaukee with his victims,” reads the alleged secret

“Jeffrey Dahmer closely matches the description of the person who abducted this young child.”

Actor Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer. (Photo via Netflix)

Though Dahmer committed most of his crimes in the Milwaukee area, he lived in Florida for a short time after being discharged from the army in 1981.

Despite Purtell’s compelling claims about the connection between Dahmer and the Walsh murder, the amount of time that’s passed since Dahmer’s death makes it unlikely that the two will ever be linked in a definitive way.

Purtell recalls that Dahmer predicted his own murder in one of their final interviews.

Jeffrey Dahmer in court. (Photo via Instagram)

“He said if he did admit to it, he would be killed in prison as a pedophile. My impression was he was admitting he did it,” Purtell told Radar.

“Justice was finally served,” Purtell stated.