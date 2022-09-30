Kody Brown Demands Custody of Daughter in Shocking Sister Wives Clip

Kody Brown is not about to make things easy on his estranged spouse.

Not in a new, and somewhat disturbing, sneak peek at this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives.

Courtesy of People Magazine, the clip features Christine sitting down with Kody in order to once again discuss her plans to leave him and move home to her native state of Utah.

This time, however, the topic turns to the couple’s 12-year old daughter, Truely.

“I think Truely is going to be fine. She’ll miss everyone of course and it’s going to be hard and taking her from Kody is hard,” Christine says at one point, adding of the unfortunate situation:

“It’s hard. Don’t get me wrong.”

Christine, of course, announced her separation from Kody in November 2021.

The longtime pair got (spiritually) married in 1994 are are parents to son Paedon, 24, as well as daughters Aspyn, 27; Mykelti, 26; Gwendlyn, 20; Ysabel, 19, and Truely.

Christine Brown has a lot to think about. This is a photo from Season 2 of Sister Wives Season 17.

Christine lived near Kody and her fellow sister wives in Flagstaff, Arizona… before their 26-year plural marriage came to an end just about a year ago.

Following the split, she relocated to Salt Lake City.

These Season 17 episode, however, were filmed long before that move.

“You can’t take her from me because we’ll have to have a shared custody, it will have to be 50/50,” Kody dares to tell Christine in the clip, referring to Truely.

This is an especially galling and shocking thing for Kody to say.

On last week’s episode of this same show, Kody admitted that he spends next to no time with his children.

“It’s not normal for me to babysit my kids,” he actually uttered on air.

“I’ve been working all my life. I was raised on a ranch, we were always busy.”

Kody Brown is staring daggers into Christine in this scene from the first episode of Sister Wives Season 17.

Christine also told People Magazine this summer that the final dagger in her relationship was when Kody refused to accompany her and their daughter, Ysabel, to New Jersey a couple years ago for the latter’s spine surgery.

“I really find it hard to stay with a guy who I don’t respect,” Christine told the aforementioned outlet of Kody and his behavior surrounding this procedure two years ago.

Translation?

Kody is an absentee father. And now he’s trying to claim half custody of Truely?!? The nerve.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown are no more. These are official TLC-sponsored images of the stars.

“I’m not going to sit here and have her do this without objecting to it and saying we have to work something for custody,” Kody adds in the clip.

“I don’t know what that looks like, this discussion hasn’t happened.”

He continues as follows:

“The whole issue is from the beginning of this she didn’t ask me if I was okay if I didn’t stay at her house. She just told me not to. She didn’t ask me if it was okay if she moved my stuff out, she just did it.

“She didn’t ask me if it was okay if she moved to Utah and took Truely, she just told me she was going to do it.”

Christine, as you might expect, is VERY taken aback by this demand.

“I find it ironic that now he wants to be involved my kid’s lives now that I’m leaving. Now he wants 50/50 time with them,” she says on air.

“Well hell, he could have had 50/50 time with us this whole f–king time we lived here. If he wanted 50/50 he should have been around more.

“He doesn’t get 50/50. He hasn’t been around enough for that.”

Darn right, Christine!

Well said.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.