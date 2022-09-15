Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Blasted For Holding Hands at Queen's Memorial Service

It’s been one week since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the royal family is still working overtime to help guide the people of the UK through this period of national mourning.

The Queen’s funeral won’t take place until Monday, but she’s currently lying in state at London’s Westminster Hall, where her casket can be viewed by the public.

The royals were on hand for a procession and short memorial service on Wednesday, and a public display of affection from Harry and Meghan has resulted in a surprising debate.

Some have praised the couple for daring to show their human side by holding hands during the procession.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held hands during a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

“Meghan & harry have such a special & amazing bond that no one can ever take away from them,” one person tweeted, according to Page Six.

“Meghan and Harry love each other,” another noted.

“There is no reason why they should ever have to hide it!”

Others were highly critical of the world’s most innocuous gesture, deeming it inappropriate for an event meant to honor the memory of the Queen.

Some Brits were upset by the couple’s public display of affection. (Photo via Getty Images)

“They’re part of the procession,” read one such complaint.

“Is it too much to expect them to walk in their line? even the horse could stay in their position for 20+ minutes walk. yet meghan [and] harry couldn’t keep the formation at least until they reach the door?”

“No class,” tweeted another outraged Brit, adding:

“I see Meghan still couldn’t manage the whole service without holding on to Harry.”

Harry and Meghan behind the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall. (Photo via Getty Images)

Some folks seemed to be under the impression that Harry and Meghan violated some sort of rule by holding hands at the service, which, of course, is not the case.

“While there are no formal ‘rules’ against PDA, we don’t often see it from the royals because usually when we see them they are on the job,” royal expert Shannon Felton Spence explained to Fox News.

“They are presenting their most professional appearance. When we see William and Catherine out, they are husband and wife colleagues.”

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

Spence noted that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been spotted holding hands in public on countless occasions, albeit generally at less formal events.

“It does happen, but usually always setting appropriate or a less formal event (like if they are playing a sport),” she said.

“That’s why it’s so striking that Harry and Meghan have always been so overtly affectionate with each other,” Spence continued.

Meghan Markle is at the heart of another bonkers conspiracy theory. he Duchess has been accused of secretly filming the Queen’s period of mourning. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“It’s not that it’s unusual for a husband and wife, it’s that we’re just not used to seeing it from the royals while they are on the job.”

Sadly, this is not the first time that Meghan has been roped into an absurd controversy while mourning her grandmother-in-law and performing her royal duty.

Earlier this week, a woman refused to shake Meghan’s hand in a display of disrespect that the media would not have tolerated had it been directed at any other royal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

Shortly thereafter, online nutjobs scrutinized photos of the Duchess of Sussex and determined that Meghan was wearing a secret microphone while greeting the public.

This wasn’t true, of course, but it served as a potent reminder that a certain segment of the population will happily buy into the most asinine theory imaginable, as long as it gives them an excuse to criticize Meghan.

Incidentally, Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, and her husband, Mike, also held hands during the memorial service.

But something tells us they’ll receive zero criticism from the British public and tabloid media.