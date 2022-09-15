Wendy Williams Returns to Rehab, Asks Everyone for Prayers

Wendy Williams is in need of professional assistance.

But at least she knows it.

Late on Wednesday, a press release from the former talk show host’s publicist confirmed that Williams has entered a wellness facility.

It’s unclear for how long she’ll be staying there.

Wendy Williams no longer hosts a talk show. She has far bigger issues to focus on these days.

“She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast,” publicist Shawn Zanotti said in this statement.

“Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world.

“We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.”

The Wendy Williams Show came to an end in June, although the titular host herself never appeared on the final season.

The 58-year old tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 last fall and reportedly suffered complications from Graves’ Disease.

The premiere of the latest season was pushed back numerous times before production opted to move forward without Williams, eventually handing over the series to Sherri Shepherd.

Earlier this summer, Williams launched a podcast.

She previously denied having any mental or physical health problems, specifically denying reports that she had dementia.

On the final episode of the daytime talk show, Shepherd gave a shout-out to Williams for all the years on television.

“Because there is nobody like Wendy Williams,” Shepherd said on air.

“From her days on the radio to ruling daytime talk for 13 seasons, Wendy earned her title as the ‘Queen of all Media.’

“If you think about it, Wendy Williams changed daytime talk with her unique take, her one-of-a-kind celebrity interviews, the signature ‘Ask Wendy’ segments and of course, y’all, her famous ‘How you doin’?’

“And I wanna say, Miss Wendy, you are an icon and you are loved by so many, so many.”

Over the last couple of years, Williams — who battled a substance abuse problem in the past — openly discussed a very personal and painful scandal:

Her husband fathered a child with his long-time mistress.

We’d have to imagine that this betrayal played last some role in the small screen personality reportedly falling off the wagon.

“It’s gotten worse,” a Page Six source said this week on Wendy’s recent drinking. “She went from wine to straight up vodka.”

We can’t say for certain where Williams is receiving treatment right now, but she previously sought help from centers in Florida and Long Island City, New York.

The New York Post, meanwhile, claims that the star’s health and addiction issues worsened after her former daytime talk show’s production company allegedly “refused” to get her help.

“They turned their backs on her,” this insider alleges. “They had too much control over someone so vulnerable.”

In March, Williams appeared on Good Morning America and assured she was “absolutely” of “sound mind” following speculation about her health.

“When people want control of their accounts, they say anything, including something crazy like that about me,” she said, adding at the time:

“[My] health is very well. And I’ve actually had a few appointments. You know, I’m 57 now and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old.”

We send her our best wishes.

