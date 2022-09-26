Khloe Kardashian & Michele Morrone: Hooking Up! Possibly Dating!

Khloe Kardashian is an astonishingly busy woman these days.

In addition to her usual professional obligations, Khloe is now a single mother of two.

She and NBA star Tristan Thompson welcomed a second child just weeks ago, with a surrogate delivering the former couple’s latest bundle of joy.

After multiple cheating scandals and reconciliations, Khloe has finally kicked Tristan to the curb — but it seems she hasn’t given up on her dreams of forming a nuclear family unit with a loving, faithful partner.

Khloe Kardashian has been dealing with a lot of hate on Instagram lately. And the worst comments have to do with her parenting. (Photo via Instagram)

According to a new report from E! News, Khloe might be romantically involved with Italian actor Michele Morrone.

A 31-year-old native of Bitono, Italy, Morrone is best known for his work in the 2020 Polish erotic thriller 365 Days, as well as its 2022 sequel.

Khloe and Michele were spotted canoodling over the weekend at Dolce & Gabbana’s spring/summer 2023 Milan Fashion Week show.

Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone are rumored to be dating. The pair were recently spotted canoodling at a fashion week event. (Photo via Instagram)

Khloe was in the fashion capital for professional reasons, as she and sister Kim were debuting a new collection that they designed together.

But apparently, Khloe has no qualms about mixing business with pleasure.

Michele posted the pic above himself, so whatever is going on between these two, it seems they have no intention of keeping it a secret.

Khloe Kardashian has far more haters than she deserves. (Photo via Hulu)

In addition to getting close to one another at the event itself, Khloe and Michele were spotted dancing together at an after-party hosted by Dolce & Gabbana.

Again, that’s not exactly concrete evidence of a serious relationship, but it does appear that these two are more than just close fiends.

If this is a romantic relationship, it’s Khloe’s second since she and Tristan parted ways last year.

Khloe Kardashian caught Tristan Thompson cheating several times before they broke up for good. (Photo via Getty)

The mother of two was previously linked to an investment banker, but the two of them went their separate ways before the finance guy was even identified by the press.

Perhaps Khloe isn’t looking for anything serious and is just enjoying the single life after escaping a seriously toxic relationship.

But given her long history as a serial monogamist, it’s not hard to see why so many have concluded that she and Michele might be committed to one another.

Khloe appears on her family’s reality show. (Photo via Hulu)

To the surprise of no one, it seems that Tristan has also moved on.

The NBA star has reportedly been spending a lot of time with an OnlyFans model named Juanita JCV.

The two were spotted leaving a West Hollywood club and getting into her car together on the eve of last week’s premiere of The Kardashians Season 2.

Tristan is back on the market. (Photo via E!)

So yeah, Tristan is back out there doing what he does best.

Fortunately, these days, it’s all on the up-and-up, as he and Khloe have decided to call off their romantic partnership and focus on co-parenting.

Amazingly, they might have finally reached a healthy place where they can nurture their own kind of family together.