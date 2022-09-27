Meghan Markle Blackmailed Prince Harry Early In Their Relationship, Scandalous New Book Claims

Earlier this week, we reported on the release of yet another trashy tell-all targeting the British media’s favorite punching bag, Meghan Markle.

There was initially some hope that the death of Queen Elizabeth II would lead some some Meg-obsessives to focus on something else for a few weeks.

Instead, the Duchess of Sussex has been under greater scrutiny than ever, with the British press losing their minds over everything from baseless allegations that she wore a wire during the Queen’s memorial service to complaints about Meghan holding Harry’s hand at the funeral.

The hateful nonsense has continued this week with the first published excerpts from an upcoming screed from author Valentine Low entitled Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is seen during The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It appears that Low is looking to cash in on the latest round of anti-Meghan sentiment by teasing the release of his book, which isn’t set for publication in the US until June of 2023.

Perhaps the aptly-named Low (although his first name is a bit ironic, as he’s clearly never known love) is hoping that he’ll have time to lawyer up and protect himself against the inevitable libel suit before Meg gets her hands on a copy.

Yesterday, we told you about Low’s claim that palace staff often brutally insulted Meghan behind her back during the short time that she lived in the UK.

Meghan Markle is at the heart of another bonkers conspiracy theory. he Duchess has been accused of secretly filming the Queen’s period of mourning. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Apparently, Low thought this reflected poorly on Meghan, and not on the white people hissing vitriol every time she left a room.

Today, an excerpt published in Cosmo features more asinine allegations about the Duchess, these ones involving the early days of her relationship with Prince Harry.

According to Low, after just a few months of dating, Meghan blackmailed Harry into going public with their relationship.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

“She was saying, ‘If you don’t put out a statement confirming I’m your girlfriend, I’m going to break up with you,'” a source allegedly told the author.

“He was freaking out, saying, ‘She’s going to dump me.'”

It was around this time that Harry assigned Kensington Palace communications director Jason Knauf the task of “confirming that Meghan was his girlfriend and condemning the racist and sexist undertones of some of the media coverage.”

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

Low obviously doesn’t believe that a woman of color could ever feel threatened by racist attacks from online trolls, so he imagined an ulterior motive.

Because those are the rules of covering Meghan as a member of the British tabloid press:

All “journalists” and publications must deny the existence of racism and attribute cartoonishly evil, bad-faith motives to the Duchess’ every action.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June. (Photo via Getty)

Obviously, the most plausible reason for Harry and Knauf’s actions is the fact that the public had found out about the relationship, and Meghan was on the receiving end of all sorts of vile harassment.

Sadly, these days, she’s still being targeted by sad bigots, but now, the bullies are being paid for their work.