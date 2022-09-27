Lace Morris Makes Bachelor in Paradise Comeback After Six Years: I'm Not Gonna Settle!

The new season of Bachelor in Paradise is upon us all, starting Tuesday, September 27.
The spinoff has always been something of an All Stars show, with the caveat that every familiar face also be single.
But one member of this year’s case, Lace Morris, is something of a blast from the past.
Ahead of the premiere, Lace spoke about making a comeback six years after her last appearance.
Lace Morris last appeared way back in 2016. First, we watched her compete on Ben Higgins’ season.
Then, she joined the cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 3, becoming engaged to Grant Kemp.
The two ended up breaking up. Now, she’s looking for something new.
“I’ve put so much work into myself,” Lace told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview.
She characterized that she had “literally invested in myself.”
Lace affirmed that “I have so much more to offer someone than I did at 25 years old.”
“I’m wise, I’m more mature, I’m more calm,” Lace cited.
She added that “I’ve learned a lot of lessons.”
Lace then expressed that “I’m just more equipped to love someone…”
“I am a whole new person,” Lace assessed of herself.
“And,” she then reiterated, “I am not what I used to be.”
Lace expressed to this season’s viewers “and I’m I’m excited to show you guys that.”
Lace found love and heartbreak with Grant.
Even so, she said in the interview, she still holds a belief in “being vulnerable with love.”
She has no intention of quitting. That is why she’s back for Bachelor in Paradise.
“I think you’ve got to keep putting yourself out there,” Lace suggested.
She noted that this is wise “even after being burned so many times, or just failed relationships.”
Lace then added: “You need to get back out there and try again.”
“If you get a good opportunity like this,” Lace mused, “who doesn’t wanna find love in paradise?”
That said, her six year hiatus has left her feeling a little out of the loop when it comes to her castmates.
Lace did share: “I have no idea who these new people are, but I know Brandon, Rodney, and Jacob are hot.”
“Grant better not be here,” Lace then admitted. “[I would] act like he’s not there… I don’t like him.”
She then predicted: “I’ll be cordial and mature, now that I can. [I’ll say], ‘Hi, bye.’ But I haven’t seen him since we broke up.”
Lace added: “I’m not gonna settle for love anymore. I won’t do it. I need someone that’s passionate about me and honest.”