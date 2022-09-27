Elizabeth Chambers Allegedly Source of Damning Leaks About Armie Hammer

As 2021 began, the world learned way too much about Armie Hammer’s sexting style.

Some of it was weird, some of it was just embarrassing. But roleplay and fantasies among consenting adults are fine … even when it’s about cannibalism.

What’s not okay is rape and abuse and toxic manipulative behavior. That is what multiple women described experiencing at Hammer’s hands.

How did all of this leak in the first place? Apparently, his wife Elizabeth Chambers blew the whistle.

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers are giving their marriage a second chance. The couple separated in 2021 amid Hammer’s various sex scandals.

Page Six got a hold of screenshots of text messages and DMs.

In them, Elizabeth Chambers appears to be the one telling a former friend about how she leaked stories about Hammer to the world.

This apparently went down months before anyone associated Hammer with cannibalism.

Armie Hammer appears here in glasses as he walks on busy streets before the pandemic, speaking to his camera.(Photo via Instagram)

Apparently, Chambers used this former friend’s email to impersonate her and leak stories about Hammer.

That way, news outlets would know that the source was legit — someone close to the family — without knowing how close.

One of the stories that she allegedly leaked was about Hammer flirting with actress Lily James. This was back in 2020.

The recent scandals surrounding Armie Hammer have reportedly stunned the actor’s estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers. Now, it looks as though Chambers must decide if she can trust her ex with her children.

Chambers and her friend apparently resolved that they needed to “get back to commenting and sending tips.”

“Oh yes, excerpts from his disaster GQ cover shoot,” Chambers apparently wrote.

When it came to dropping leads for stories, the plot was to send tips: “This time to the Daily Mail [and] The Sun about Lily James.”

Now, we remember when all of that went down. Even if it didn’t make as much of a splash as the cannibalism stuff.

At the time, the report described Chambers as feeling “devastated” and “heartbroken” by Hammer’s alleged flirting.

The unidentified source praised Chambers: “She is an amazing woman. She doesn’t deserve this.”

Elizabeth Chambers is speaking out about the rape allegations against her estranged husband, Armie Hammer. Chambers has expressed her support for the victims.

“You couldn’t ask for a more stunning devoted wife and she’s a great mom to their two little ones,” that insider praised.

Who was that insider, you ask? According to this report, it was Elizabeth Chambers herself.

Remember, even the most trustworthy entertainment news sites — not The Daily Mail, obviously, but People and TMZ — could be exploited. If someone has access. And evidence.

Actor Armie Hammer is involved in a bizarre and disturbing sex scandal. Now, he’s responding to the allegations against him.

Chambers also allegedly asked this friend to leak pics from Hammer’s finsta, his private Instagram page.

“Please ask her to pay close attention to his captions and let her know if any of the last nine attachments you just sent did not come through,” Chambers seemingly wrote.

“It’s highly important that she receives everything” the message reads, teasing that there would be “more to come.”

Armie Hammer’s wife has finally spoken out about the horrifying allegations against her husband. And Elizabeth Chambers decided to keep her remarks short and to the point.

“I need her to agree to you that she will only attribute this to one of his many victims,” Chambers allegedly pressured the friend.

The worst moment came when the now-former friend asked Chambers if House of Effie, one of Hammer’s victims, was okay.

“Yes, she’s just dramatic,” Chambers appears to have replied. “And they’re all crazy.”