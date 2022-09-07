Matt Roloff Seemingly Shades Twin Sons Amid Ongoing Farm Feud

Matt Roloff appears to be at it again.

The Little People, Big World patriarch stepped in scalding hot water this past May when he put 16 acres of his farm up for sale.

“It’s time to move toward the next season of life,” Roloff wrote at the time.

As far as we know, the property has not yet been sold.

As far as we also know, Zach Roloff was PISSED at his dad for bypassing him as an heir.

Shortly after Matt made the sale announcement, and then tried to explain that he gave both Zach and son Jeremy a chance to buy the farm first… Zach went off.

Tagging his father directly on Instagram, Zach wrote back then:

“This post is extremely misguided and false. My dad is manipulating the narrative…

“Once again like he has for most of his life not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others. Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fan base to make himself come out okay.

“This post his a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.”

Matt and Zach Roloff aren’t getting along well in 2022. They’ve been clashing over the future of their family farm.

Shocking, right?

Zach has never come close to stirring up any sort of controversy in the past, which means he must truly have been angry in this case over the way his father has chosen to handle things.

Matt, meanwhile, appears to have taken a swipe back at Zach in his own Instagram post just a few days ago.

Earlier this month, Matt announced he is searching for employees to help around the farm, smiling in a photo with son Jacob and adding:

“Make your resume stand out! Looking to immediately hire strong and reliable employees at Roloff Farms for our world-famous pumpkin patch season.”

Matt Roloff it taking something very seriously in this photo, as he addresses the TLC cameras.

Many observers interpreted this message as a subtle diss of Zach, implying that he isn’t reliable and that he isn’t welcome to help on the farm any longer.

Not that he’d want to, anyway.

Zach and his immediate family moved to a new house in Washington a few months ago.

As for where Jeremy fits into all of this?

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff clean up pretty well, don’t they? This is a photo the former uploaded to her Instagram page.

He actually hasn’t said a word.

But outspoken wife Audrey made it clear this summer that she and her husband had been vocal about wanting to one day take over the farm.

She wrote in June that she and Jeremy were screwed out of the property, comparing it to the death of a dream.

Welp, this is downright adorable. We love this snapshot of Audrey Roloff and her baby in a tulip field.

“When we were finally at a point where it was practically possible, we made an offer, but realized maybe it wasn’t meant to be,” Audrey wrote a couple months ago.

After noting she and Jeremy had the intention of “saving” the farm, Audrey added:

“We realized that Jer’s family was not actually as aligned in the progression towards us acquiring it as we thought they were.”

Yikes, huh?

Matt Roloff is featured here on the Season 22 premiere of Little People, Big World.

To conclude his latest Help Wanted-related post, Matt wrote:

Tasks will include but are not limited to: tent setting up and down, lawn mowing, weed whacking, parking lot setting up, moving hay bales and working closely with our farm artist.

Employees must have their own reliable transportation and a good attitude as a team player.

Help us spread the word.