Pierce Brosnan Slams Haters: My Wife Does NOT Need Weight Loss Surgery!

Few would deny that Pierce Brosnan is one of the baddest MFs on the planet.

Perhaps you grew up watching Mrs. Doubtfire and playing Golden Eye on Nintendo 64, or maybe you only know Brosnan from more recent coolness, such as hilariously bullying noted buffoon James Corden.

Whatever the case, Pierce just reminded the world that he belongs alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Keanu Reeves on the Mt. Rushmore of Hollywood’s coolest living actors.

The latest evidence that Pierce is the man has to do with his 22-year marriage to actress and TV personality Keely Shaye Smith.

Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan attend the “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” world premiere. (Photo via Getty)

Pierce and Keely started dating in 1994, and they have two children together.

Obviously, both partners have changed considerably in the 28 years since they met.

But of course, Pierce allowed to age, while Keely is expected to remain eternally twenty-something.

A recent viral Facebook post contrasted Keely’s appearance from the mid-nineties with the way she looks today, at age 58.

And if you’ve ever spent any time on Facebook, then we probably don’t need to tell you that the comments were less than kind.

The post came to Brosnan’s attention, and he was quick to come to his wife’s defense.

Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan on the red carpet (Photo via Getty)

“Friends offered her surgery to reduce her weight. But I strongly love every curve of her body,” Brosnan replied, according to UK tabloid the Mirror.

“She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. And also because she had our five children,” the actor continued.

“In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I’m loving her even more that she is my children’s mother,” Pierce went on.

Keely and Pierce Brosnan are couple goals. (Photo via Getty Images)

“And I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love,” he concluded.

Needless to say, Pierce is even more popular with fans since striking the perfect tone while standing up for his wife.

Brosnan could have gone scorched earth and flamed these trash-talking trolls as the losers that they are, but instead he kept at classy, calmly stating that he’s as attracted to his wife as he was the day that they met.

The revelation that a friend offered to perform surgery on Keely serves as a sad reminder of the pressure that women face in Hollywood, but clearly, these two refuse to dwell.

Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan in Hawaii. (Photo via Getty Images)

Pierce and Keely have obviously grown and changed in the decades that they’ve been together, and the fact that any outsider sees fit to offer Pierce advice about his marriage might be evidence that social media has made us far too comfortable with talking unfounded smack to strangers.

Fortunately, Pierce is not a man to take that sort of crap lying down.

And we’re sure his wife appreciates his chivalry even more than his fans do.