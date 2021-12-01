Larsa Pippen Slammed For Copying Kim Kardashian: Your New Butt Is Bigger Than Hers!

The Real Housewives of Miami may have been downgraded from the Bravo network to NBC's Peacock streaming service, but don't go telling the glamorous Florida Women who make up the cast that they're any less famous than before.

In fact, Larsa Pippen is bigger than ever -- in more ways than one.

Allow us to explain.

The first trailer for RHOM Season 4 dropped on Tuesday, and it seems that the ladies have detected a change in Larsa.

And this being RHOM, they're not afraid to call it out.

“You left this group of women, come back with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian’s, trying to become the new Kim Kardashian, which you’re never going to be,” newcomer Adriana de Moura screams at Larsa in the clip.

Now, obviously, that's a low blow in more ways than one.

Yes, it's true that Larsa left The Real Housewives of Miami after Season 1, but to be fair, she did so after helping to put the show on the map.

Obviously, bouncing on the show that made you famous (or at least famous as more than just a high-profile NBA WAG) is a bit of an arrogant move.

But Larsa had lofty aspirations, and for a while, it looked as though her pals in the Kardashian clan would help her achieve those goals.

Of course, there are two ways to cash in off of one's proximity to the Kards.

The first is to become besties with them.

This one is preferable in many ways, but it depends entirely on how Kim and company feel about the sycophant in question.

If they get bored or feel in any way betrayed by you, you might wind up getting kicked to the curb like Jordyn Woods.

At some point last year, the relationship between Kim and Larsa soured.

At the time, fans blamed the rift on the fact that Larsa had dated Tristan Thompson, who went on to have a kid with Kim's sister Khloe.

(He also cheated on Khloe with Jordyn Woods! Small world these celebs run in!)

Now, however, it seems that the bad blood has more to do with Larsa's comments about Kanye West.

Larsa had a falling out with Kanye back when he and Kim were still working on their marriage, and to Kim's chagrin, she delighted in discussing the situation publicly.

“He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that,” Pippen said of Yeezy in November 2020.

“I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.”

Now, Larsa is being accused of biting Kim's style, and one can't help but ponder the cause of the transformation:

Perhaps Larsa's hoping that she'll be able to slide back in in the aftermath of Kim and Kanye's divorce and resume her role as sidekick to the world's most famous women.

In other words, Larsa might be angling to serve as the Scottie to Kim's Michael Jordan.

Of course, it's equally possible that Larsa has moved on from her Kim fling, and her RHOM co-stars are just delighting in reminding her of the situation because they know it's a sore subject.

Whatever the case, you can be sure they'll continue to bring it up as the season goes on.

And that alone might be enough to justify the price of an ad-free Peacock subscription!