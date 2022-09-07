Kody Brown to Christine: You Broke My Heart!!!

Kody Brown will actually show viewers some vulnerability on the Sister Wives Season 17 premiere.

Along with some anger, of course.

Upcoming episodes of the TLC reality show will take fans behind the scenes of Kody’s broken marriage to Christine, who announced in November that she was walking away from her polygamous marriage.

As Christine has said many times of late, she hasn’t looked back, either.

In a sneak peek at the September 11 opener, Christine and Kody sit down to try and hash things out.

“Being married to you has been heartache and it’s been pain,” Christine says candidly to her selfish spouse. “I’ve tried for so long, so hard, to be what you need.”

In response, Kody tells Christine she did everything… except “treat your sister wives with kindness and respect.”

The mother of six was completely taken aback by this accusation.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown are no more. These are official TLC-sponsored images of the stars.

When speaking to the camera a subsequent confessional, Kody argues that his heart is the one that has been broken for years due to Christine’s “complaints and hatred of plural marriage.”

“That statement makes me want to scream,” Kody admitted in full, saying on air:

“As if I haven’t had my heart broke for years by her complaints and hatred of plural marriage.”

Kody adds on the season premiere that “Christine was great” in their relationship when it came to “being willing to mother” sister wife Janelle Brown‘s kids.

However?

“She was never willing to mother, or be a good mother, to Robyn’s kids,” he alleges.

For her part, Christine would certainly disagree with this assessment — but she did recently admit that she isn’t very close to Robyn.

Looking back at her decision to move back to her native state of Utah, Brown told People Magazine this month:

“I hadn’t been that close to Robyn, I hadn’t been that close to Meri, for years.

“As soon as I told everybody, [Janelle] was the only person who talked to me afterwards. I didn’t even talk to Robyn or Meri after that.

“The next time I talked to them was Isabelle’s graduation party and then when I told them I was moving, that’s the only contact I’ve had with them.”

In another clip from the Season 17 premiere, Christine accuses Kody of telling her that the intimate part of their relationship “was over.”

Kody, though, denies ever making any comment at all, claiming he actually shrugged his shoulders when asked about the possibility of the two ever being intimate again.

He argues that this is an important distinction.

“You said that you were not attracted to me,” Christine tells her ex-spiritual husband, who responds that he never used “those words at all.”

Kody Brown always seems very angry on episodes of Sister Wives, doesn’t he? We think so.

“I don’t want to get all confrontational here,” Kody tells the camera on the premiere, emphasizing of Christine:

“She had been telling family members that she was wanting to leave me — and we’re talking, I think, a year or so ago.

“She’s been telling everybody she wants to leave and she’s never told me, she’s never talked to me about it…

“So when she says that she asks me if we’re ever going to be intimate, I’m hearing rumors from everybody that she’s been threatening to leave.

“She hasn’t been talking to me, I shrugged my shoulders because I’m not gonna be fooling around with a woman who’s talking about leaving me.”

The Season 17 premiere of Sister Wives airs Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c on TLC.