Cheyenne Floyd: A Shooter Fired 13 Shots at Me and My Kids

Teen Mom fans know that Cheyenne Floyd has had some scary moments over the years.

But nothing in her life could have prepared her for this.

On the premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Cheyenne and fiance Zach Davis recalled their family’s brush with death.

An assailant fired thirteen bullets into their moving vehicle. Their survival, they say, was nothing short of a miracle.

Living in America, we all know that gun violence could befall any one of us or those whom we love.

Even so, it is natural to assume that if we do the “right” things, we can avoid becoming targets. It’s not true, but it’s natural.

Cheyenne never thought that this nightmare would happen to her. But it did.

It happened when Cheyenne, Zach, 5-year-old Ryder, and 15-month-old Ace were in the car.

“We’re just riding and the music was playing,” Zach recounted to the camera.

“It was a normal car day,” he described.

“And,” Zach narrated, “Chy looks at me and goes, ‘What is that?'”

He explained what she was seeing: “It was a green beam on my face.”

Cheyenne looked past the light, which she realized was meant for targeting, and saw a man aiming a gun.

“It was somebody we both knew,” Zach shared.

They did not identify the shooter, likely for complex legal reasons.

But they did go into detail about how alarmingly close the unnamed man came to their lives. And how vulnerable it made them feel.

“He’s been here at Chy’s house,” Zach described.

“There are pictures with him,” he detailed.

“And all of a sudden,” he recalled of that terrible day, “you start hearing shots.”

“He hit the car 13 times,” Zach specified.

“And we crashed into the back of a Prius,” he added.

Zach expressed: “It was the worst feeling in the world.”

And yet, as horrific and traumatic as that was, it could have been profoundly worse.

A tearful Cheyenne characterized that it was a “miracle” that everyone in the car was safe.

Cheyenne added: “God literally covered us that day.”

She explained “because every cop who was there said they don’t understand how we are all alive.”

Of course, she did not enjoy hearing that, especially during the immediate aftermath.

This is a day that they will always remember — and so, certainly, will Ryder.

Later in the premiere, Cheyenne showed up to court, where she expected to face the shooter.

Instead, the judge granted a continuance. This means that she remains in a traumatic limbo, without closure.

She and Zach are grateful for their lives. But in many ways, without landing a single shot, the shooter still robbed them of so much. That is the nature of trauma.