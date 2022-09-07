Kim Kardashian Gets Naked In Front of an American Flag For Latest Photoshoot

When people talk about Americana they usually reference things like baseball, apple pie, and Fourth of July fireworks.

But what about in-your-face patriotism, bleached blonde hair, and commodified nudity?

Surely, those are the things that truly represent the American experience in 2022!

And Kim Kardashian embodies all three in her latest photoshoot for Interview magazine.

Kim Kardashian bares all in the new issue of Interview magazine. And we mean that in more ways than one. (Photo via Instagram)

Yes, it’s been a while since Kim last broke the internet by exposing her backside for a magazine cover.

And her look is so different these days that we would barely recognized her were it not for that world famous ‘donk.

Kim bleached her eyebrows to match her Targaryen-colored locks for this shoot, and in addition to House of the Dragon, the look reminded some folks of Kanye’s new girlfriend, Monica Corgan.

Kim Kardashian attends Balenciaga Dinner at Hotel de la Marine on July 6, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Speaking of Kanye, in her interview with … well, Interview, Kim made some surprising comments about her ex, basically crediting the rapper with enabling her to level up in her career.

“I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect,” Kim said of her time with West.

Diplomatically, she avoided delving into Kanye’s recent tirades against her family.

Probably best to wait until after the custody battle is over to sound off on that.

Kim Kardashian officially became single in February 2022. Her divorce from Kanye West has been finalized. (Photo via Getty)

Kim also discussed her decision to go to law school and her desire to follow in her father’s footsteps by becoming an attorney.

“I’ve also seen s— more recently — going to law school, just doing what I want and becoming my own person and people seeing that and respecting that. There’s levels to it,” Kim explained.

And of course, Kim discussed her breakup with Pete Davidson and confirmed reports that the two of them parted ways on completely amicable terms.

Kim and Pete enjoying one another’s company on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

“He’s a cutie,” Kim told the mag.

“He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.”

Comments like that bolster the theory that one reason Pete is so popular among A-listers is that he’s just a regular guy from Staten Island, and thus, serves as a pleasant change of pace from the yes-men and superficial social climbers whom celebs usually surround themselves with.

Pete and Kim’s relationship was short, but intense. (Getty)

As for what comes next for Kim, the mother of four shared her plans for the future in a separate interview with the Wall Street Journal.

It seems that Kim is getting into the investment banking game by launching her own private equity firm.,

“The exciting part is to sit down with these founders and figure out what their dream is,” she told the Journal.

Kim is full of blonde ambition these days. (Photo via Instagram)

“I want to support what that is, not change who they are in their DNA, but just support and get them to a different level.”

Yes, Kim is already a billionaire, but it seems that she’s still consumed with the desire to stack more cash.

And really, what’s more American than that?