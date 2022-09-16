Kody Brown Insists: Christine Ruined Our Marriage, Not Me!

Kody Brown is such a sweetheart.

We’re just kidding. He’s the exact opposite of a sweetheart.

He’s, like, a sour rear end or something.

Case in self-centered point? A new clip from this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives.

In a sneak peek at the installment, courtesy of People Magazine, the former spouses sit down to discuss how they plan to tell Kody’s other wives Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown about the end of their romance.

But Christine confesses to Kody that she’s “not looking forward” to having that conversation. It’s gonna be difficult.

“I don’t want to burn bridges at the end of this,” she explains on air.

“Some relationships are going to be fine, some are not going to be fine.”

She is almost definitely a reference to where things have stood between her, Janelle, Meri and Robyn for awhile now.

In a recent interview with People, Christine said she’s tight with Janelle — but hasn’t had a connection with her other two sister wives in a long time.

“As soon as I told everybody, [Janelle] was the only person who talked to me afterwards. I didn’t even talk to Robyn or Meri after that,” the mother of six told this outlet this summer.

“The next time I talked to them was Isabelle’s graduation party and then when I told them I was moving, that’s the only contact I’ve had with them.”

Christine Brown and Kody Brown are no more. These are official TLC-sponsored images of the stars.

Back to the footage from episode two of Season 17:

Christine knows it will “definitely” be a “hard” conversation for the pair to have with the three women, but also knows she needs Kody to be present for it.

“I know that they’re going to be frustrated and mad and hurt and feel betrayed and [wonder], What does that mean to be a sister wife then? Am I still a sister wife?’ And the answer is no,” Christine says.

“I can’t be their sister wife anymore. I can be their friend.”

As for Kody?

He admits he’s in a “state of denial” in his own solo interview, prior to making it clear that he takes no responsibility.

“She’s leaving, and I want to put it all on her. She’s leaving. You know, why aren’t we working this out?” the non-sweetheart will say on air.

“I’m in a place of where I don’t know what to way.”

In a separate clip from this same installment, Christine tells Kody she plans to move back to their native state of Utah.

He doesn’t take it well, but says he doesn’t feel as if he can cause a scene.

“I don’t want to push her into something crazy. Men don’t win in the divorce world, I’ve done my research,” he says as the reason why.

Christine confirmed her split from Kody in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the TLC star wrote in a statement via her Instagram account at the time, adding:

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

“At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Sister Wives airs on Sunday nights at 10/9c on TLC.