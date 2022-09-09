King Charles III Sends Love to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in First Speech as Monarch

King Charles III has officially ascended to the throne.

On Friday afternoon, the Royal Family member formerly known as a prince delivered his very first speech as the head of the United Kingdom monarch.

He did so just about 24 hours after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96.

King Charles delivers his first speech here as the official head of the British monarchy.

Early in the historic speech, King Charles III on Friday expressed his “profound sorrow” and gave an emotional tribute to his legendary mother.

“We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to their mother for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example,” he said.

Referencing “a time of change for my family,” Charles officially named his wife, Camilla — previously the Duchess of Cornwall– as the Queen Consort.

“I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much,” he added.

Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Prince Charles, will now succeed her. (Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Charles decreed that Prince William would take on the role that Charles himself previously held.

“As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me,” the monarch said.

“He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall, which I have undertaken for more than five decades.

“Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given.”

As for William’s brother? And his famous wife? Both of whom have resigned their duties as members of the Royal Family?

Charles did give a shout-out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” the king simply said.

King Charles will be formally proclaimed King by the Accession Council on Saturday morning in a televised ceremony.

However, a date for his formal coronation has not been announced… and he will not be crowned for many more months, sources have said.

Added Charles on Friday:

“I … solemnly pledge myself throughout the remaining time God grants me to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.

“And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom or in the realms and territories across the world and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect, and love as I have throughout my life.”

Shortly after the tragedy of losing Queen Elizabeth II, Charles released a statement on Thursday.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” the message read.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world…

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

E