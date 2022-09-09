Prince Charles: When Will He Actually Be Crowned?

As you have very likely read by now, Queen Elizabeth II is dead.

The longest-reigning monarch in the history of the United Kingdom, this legendary figure passed away on September 8 at the age of 96.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” read a Tweet on Thursday from the official Twitter account of the Royal Family.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, during a round table with attendees of the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation seminar to discuss allergies and the environment, at Dumfries House, Cumnock on September 7, 2022 in Lanark, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Immediately upon the passing of his mother, Prince Charles assumed her official duties.

He’s now known as King Charles III… but there’s a catch.

“He will be crowned probably in a year,” Kate Williams, history professor at England’s Reading University and author of Young Elizabeth: The Making of the Queen, explains to People Magazine.

“The coronation ceremony usually takes a year because it’s seen as unseemly, really, to have a coronation ceremony straight after someone’s death.

“It’s a long period of mourning.”

The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland and Queen Elizabeth II attending the Queen’s Body Guard for Scotland (also known as the Royal Company of Archers) Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh.

There had been chatter over the year that Charles, 73, would step aside and allow his son, William, to assume the throne.

However, Charles is “absolutely convinced he can do a good job of it,” Williams tells People, adding that Prince William is now next in line.

With his accession, Charles inherits the responsibilities and privileges of a consecrated king, except one — he won’t be allowed to publicly wear a crown until his aforementioned coronation.

Shortly after the tragedy of losing Queen Elizabeth II, Charles released a statement on Thursday.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” the message read.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Concluded the statement:

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

In other notable title developments, Prince William now becomes Prince of Wales and Kate Midddleton becomes Princess of Wales, the title formerly held by William’s late mother, Princess Diana.

May Queen Elizabeth II rest in peace.