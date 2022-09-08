Prince Charles Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth In First Statement As Monarch

A new era is underway in Great Britain.

As you’ve likely heard about by now, Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace announced this afternoon

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Prince Charles, will now succeed her. (Getty Images)

With the death of the longest-reigning monarch in that nation’s history, Prince Charles will now take over duties on the throne.

In his first statement in this iconic capacity, Charles has now said the following:

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” the message read.

““We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Concluded the statement:

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

In related news, Clarence House has confirmed the new King will officially be known as King Charles III.

Speaking shortly after the Queen’s death was announced, Uk Prime Minister Liz Truss said:

“Today the crown passes, as it has done for more than 1,000 years, to our new monarch — our new head of state — His Majesty King Charles III.”

Queen Elizabeth II was born the first daughter of King George VI in 1926.

She became the UK’s monarch at just 25 upon her father’s death, with her coronation taking place in 1953.

She replaced Queen Victoria as the UK’s longest-serving monarch in September 2015 and is the second longest-serving monarch of all time worldwide, after France’s Louis XIV

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, issued his own proclamation to honor the late monarch on Thursday:

“As a mark of respect for the memory of Queen Elizabeth II, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment.”

Saluting Queen Elizabeth as “more than a monarch,” Biden added that she “defined an era.”

“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her,” he wrote.

“She was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special.

“Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.’