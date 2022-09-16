Anfisa Nava: 90 Day Fiance Exploited Me! Other Cast Members Should Quit!

Some of the cast members of 90 Day Fiance and its various spinoffs are truly indelible.

Families get their own spinoffs. Beloved couples return for low-stakes series. And Pillow Talk fan-favorites.

But not everyone returns for a spinoff. Viewers have followed Anfisa Nava’s citizenship journey, but not on any show.

Anfisa says that she has a very good reason for not making a 90 Day comeback. And until other cast members refuse, the “exploitation” will continue.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko Nava is now an American citizen.

She has a sizable social media following, with even more people who enjoy keeping up with her exploits.

Recently, a fan on Instagram asked: “Everyone but you has returned to [a] 90 Day spinoff. Why didn’t you go back?”

Anfisa responded to the fan question in her Instagram STory.

“I know my worth,” she began.

“And I wasn’t treated well,” Anfisa wrote, “or getting what I deserve.”

“I don’t agree to be a clown,” Anfisa asserted.

That sounds like a hyperbolic assertion … but then we think of what Angela and Big Ed do on screen.

Anfisa explained that she will no longer humiliate herself “for pennies on a dollar while the network makes millions.”

Anfisa is refusing to take part in 90 Day Fiance.

But she hopes that various cast members will follow her example.

“Wish other people would do the same,” Anfisa wrote, “and stop this exploitation.”

Still, Anfisa acknowledged that it is unlikely that more people will hold out for better pay.

“But unfortunately for others, it’s their only way to make a living,” she concluded her post.

So … what exactly is she talking about, here?

Some reality shows pay tremendous amounts of money.

Being a Real Housewife can turn your life upside down, but it can also mean making 6 figures a year — purely in Bravo salary.

For a season of 90 Day Fiance, new cast members reportedly make about $1000 per episode. And that’s as couples.

Non-Americans cannot make a salary before they get their work visas.

Meanwhile, the American partner is looking at under $20,000 even after months of filming.

$1k an episode and then a slightly larger bonus for the Tell All doesn’t add up to much.

Remember, the cast is also paying for flights, hotels, and the expensive and lengthy visa process.

(Not to mention regular bills, time off from work, and often some hefty wedding expenses)

Returning cast members make more. But reports say that it’s not much of a raise.

Right now, if a 90 Day Fiance star wants to “get rich” from reality TV, they need to capitalize off of it.

Launching a business can help with that. So can platforms like OnlyFans. But not every cast member can do either.

Some are even struggling simply to get by.

Meanwhile, 90 Day Fiance continues to enjoy substantial ratings.

Often, it beats viewership for any non-news, non-streaming show.

TLC, Discovery Plus, and Sharp are making a lot of money from this.

Anfisa just wants the cast to share in the wealth that they are creating.

She is hoping to remind other 90 Day Fiance stars that they have nothing to lose but their chains, so to speak.

But, as she acknowledges, it is unlikely that enough of the cast will rally together to bargain collectively. The exploitation will continue.